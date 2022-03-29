Harris Affinity Decision Support Receives HFMA Peer Review Designation

CHICAGO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) recently reviewed Harris’ Affinity Decision Support product using the Peer Review process. After undergoing the rigorous review, Affinity Decision Support has been awarded the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation.



Harris Affinity Decision Support (ADS) combines financial, operational and clinical information to help healthcare administrators understand patient costs and reimbursement across product lines, populations, contracts and practitioner groups. As a result, they're able to identify and take action to improve both financial and clinical performance, as well as monitor progress.

Through the Harris Affinity Decision Support Costing, Contracting and Budgeting solution, providers can make evidence-informed, data-driven financial and clinical decisions based on precise cost data. ADS provides the ability to compare costs with contracts and reimbursement data across the care continuum. There are also tools to put those insights into action through our solution's detailed reporting capabilities, robust analytics dashboard and comprehensive healthcare budgeting solution.

“The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the preeminent professional organization helping healthcare financial management executives and professionals navigate the complexities of the healthcare industry,” said Jay Adams, executive vice president and general manager of Harris Affinity Decision Support. “Harris Affinity is extraordinarily excited to have met the high, objective standards set forth by the HFMA peer-review process. This rigorous evaluation of our quality, technical support, customer service, and value to the customer will further help establish Harris Affinity as a trusted provider of healthcare financial decision support solutions and services. We look forward to our continued relationship with HFMA in delivering tools solutions, education, thought leadership, and strategic guidance across the healthcare industry.”



HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“We’re pleased to have Harris Affinity Decision Support achieve their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality and value.”

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 83,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About Harris Affinity

Harris Affinity is a worldwide leader in software solutions to help healthcare organizations optimize the financial potential of their facilities and services. Through integrated and standalone solution options, Affinity's flagship decision support product offerings combine sophisticated cost accounting and contract modeling, budgeting, and financial planning, and analytic tools to deliver the financial details healthcare providers need to support the sustainability of the organization. Harris Affinity, a wholly-owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation, is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts with licensed systems for use at more than 350 hospitals worldwide.

