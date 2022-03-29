Florida Biotech Donating Antimicrobial Hygiene Supplies to Hard-Hit Ukraine

TAMPA, Fla., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Biotech announced that it will provide antimicrobial hygiene supplies to Ukraine, by way of the Convoy of Hope organization in Springfield, Missouri.

The donation of 10 pallets equates to roughly 6800 individual dispensers that are immediately being transported to the hard-hit people of Ukraine.

In addition to the international outreach, Florida Biotech is also doing its part to support the local community. They recently delivered antimicrobial hygienic supplies to the St. Vincent DePaul Ministry from the Tampa-based Incarnation Catholic Church.

Florida Biotech is dedicated to changing the way people and families protect themselves from viruses like COVID-19 and other dangerous pathogens.

From the outset, Florida Biotech has been committed to fostering positive change in the community. Last month they announced that 5% of the company's proceeds from sales of its Best-Pal line of dog cleansing products, and the products themselves, would be donated to animal rescue shelters nationwide.

About

Florida Biotech is a sustainable wellness product company. Its passionate team of creators, engineers, doctors, scientists, brand developers, marketers and business operators share a determination to invent the next generation of wellness products, to include things we put on ourselves, on our pets and use in our environment in the post-COVID-19 era.



Media Contact

