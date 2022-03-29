CLA Retains #8 Spot in Accounting Today Top 100 Firms List

Charlotte, NC, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting Today recently named CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) to its 2022 Top 100 Firms List. CLA ranked number eight, marking the fifth consecutive year the firm has been recognized and ranked at that level.

“We’re honored to be recognized among the top 10 firms in the country,” said Jen Leary, CEO, CLA. “Working with our clients and communities to help lead the recovery in this ever-changing economic landscape is full of challenge and reward.”

Of the overall top 100 firms, CLA placed among the top 25 pacesetters in growth with total 2021 revenue growth in excess of 20%, including 9.8% organic growth.

“Culture is truly a competitive advantage,” continued Leary. “Living the CLA Promise leads to strength and growth, seamless experiences, and custom strategies that can benefit all. CLA continues to passionately reshape the accounting and professional services industry with our culture-based approach.”

Learn more about CLA’s culture in the firm’s annual Promise Report.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 7,500 people, 121 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

Attachment