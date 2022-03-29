Gotham Greens Announces Major Greenhouse Expansion in Key Growth Markets Across the U.S.

New York, NY, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotham Greens, a Certified B Corporation™ and indoor farming pioneer that operates one of the largest networks of high-tech hydroponic greenhouses in North America, will double the size of its greenhouse capacity from 600,000 square feet to over 1.2 million square feet in 2022. Development is currently underway for new state-of-the-art greenhouse facilities in Seagoville, Texas (outside Dallas), Monroe, Georgia (outside Atlanta), and Windsor, Colorado (outside Denver), as well as the expansion of its existing greenhouses in Chicago and Providence, R.I. Upon completion, Gotham Greens will own and operate 12 high-tech, climate-controlled hydroponic greenhouses across eight states, joining its existing greenhouse network in New York, Rhode Island, Maryland, Illinois, Colorado, and California.

“Gotham Greens is incredibly excited to further expand our greenhouse operations across the country, including to the South for the very first time,” said Viraj Puri, Co-Founder and CEO of Gotham Greens. “Building on the continued growth and momentum that Gotham Greens has sustained over the past several years, we are proud to bring our national brand of sustainably grown salad greens and herbs, plus our versatile, plant-based dressings, dips, and cooking sauces, to more consumers across the country and expand our retail and foodservice distribution in existing markets. Our goal is to deliver Gotham Greens’ fresh produce within a day’s drive from our greenhouses to 90% of consumers across the U.S., and these strategic greenhouse expansion projects bring us closer to this milestone.”

The new greenhouses will enable Gotham Greens to continue serving many of the country’s largest grocery retailers, which continue to see a steady increase in consumer demand for greenhouse-grown produce. Gotham Greens has achieved 28% year-over-year growth (compared to 1% growth year-over-year for the Total Pre-Packaged Salads and Lettuce Categories).* Through strategic expansion, both national and regional retail partnerships continue to grow with key accounts including Whole Foods Market, The Kroger Co., Albertsons Companies, Sprouts Farmers Market, and more. Gotham Greens currently sells its salad greens, herbs, salad dressings, dips, and cooking sauces in approximately 3,000 stores across 45 U.S. states nationwide.

Gotham Greens is purposefully expanding its operations into U.S. regions that are being impacted by the effects of climate change. In California, where Gotham Greens recently opened a greenhouse in 2021, more than 37 million people are affected by drought with 87% of the state classified as Severe or Extreme Drought. By using hydroponic growing systems in 100% renewable electricity-powered greenhouses, Gotham Greens’ farms use up to 95% less water and 97% less land compared to conventional farming. The proximity of Gotham Greens’ greenhouses to key metropolitan markets also eliminates the need for long-distance refrigerated transportation while improving product quality and shelf life, and ultimately reducing food waste.

