Appspace Appoints Tony DiBenedetto as Chief Executive Officer to Continue Company’s Rapid Growth as the First Unified Workplace Experience Platform

DALLAS, TX, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appspace, the first unified workplace experience platform, today announced that veteran tech executive Tony DiBenedetto has been appointed as the company’s new CEO. DiBenedetto has served as chair of the Appspace board of directors since 2020. Brandon Miles, co-founder and former CEO for the past 20 years, will transition to the Appspace board of directors and continue to advise the company on product strategies.

Before joining Appspace, DiBenedetto was the founder and CEO of Tribridge, a global technology company specializing in software and services. For 19 years, he led the strategic direction, vision, and the acquisition of several companies, resulting in an annual growth rate of over 40 percent. Following the acquisition of Tribridge by DXC Technology in 2017, DiBenedetto served on the board of directors for several high-growth tech companies representing SaaS platforms, cybersecurity, and data analytics.

"Brandon and the leadership team have established a great foundation for Appspace and helped secure its position as the first unified workplace experience platform," said DiBenedetto. "Appspace’s customer-centric product strategy has led to a platform that is unrivaled in the market. I'm incredibly optimistic about the company's future and our plans to provide customers across the globe with everything they need for a completely connected workplace."

The addition of DiBenedetto to the Appspace leadership team comes at a pivotal time for the company. With triple-digit revenue growth, demand for the company’s workplace experience platform has gained considerable traction among organizations worldwide – including over 150 of the Fortune 500. The company’s 2021 acquisition of modern intranet leader Beezy has accelerated further growth and market demand.

As organizations everywhere are adopting a variety of work environments for their employees, Appspace’s all-in-one workplace experience platform has become the enabling technology to make it all possible. From communicating with frontline workers to providing flexible workspaces, Appspace can support and quickly help scale any workplace scenario.

“COVID-19 accelerated the strategy and vision Appspace already had in place. Employers need a single platform that can connect their people, places, and spaces with ease,” said DiBenedetto. “Company culture and effective communications have never been more important, and customers, partners, and industry analysts all recognize the benefits of keeping the physical and digital workplace connected.”

About Appspace

Appspace is the first unified workplace experience platform, combining space reservation, a modern intranet, digital signage, and more. Appspace provides organizations with everything they need to keep their on-site and remote teams informed and engaged. With more than 2,500 customers, including 150 Fortune 500 companies, Appspace helps connect people, places, and spaces so everyone can thrive – wherever they are and however they work. Learn more at www.appspace.com.