Physicians for Informed Consent Opposes COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Private and Public Employees and Independent Contractors in California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC), an educational nonprofit organization focused on science and statistics, has submitted an opposition letter to California Assembly Bill 1993 (AB 1993).

AB 1993 proposes a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all private and public employees and independent contractors in California. Physicians for Informed Consent, representing hundreds of its physician and surgeon members, opposes the bill and asserts that AB 1993 is both unscientific and would legalize medical bullying in the workplace. Per Dr. Shira Miller, PIC founder and president, "…the clinical trials have been the only settings in which the vaccination status of subjects/patients was closely monitored, and those trials did not detect enough COVID-19 deaths to measure a significant difference in mortality between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients despite observing tens of thousands of subjects."

AB 1993 will be heard by the Committee on Labor & Employment members this Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 1:30 pm. If you or someone you know lives in California, PIC urges you to read the Physicians for Informed Consent AB 1993 opposition letter, including its accompanying educational document "COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates: 20 Scientific Facts That Challenge the Assumptions" and request of your assembly members and representatives to oppose AB 1993 as soon as possible.

