Zoe Announces Partnership With Female-Led RIA, SignatureFD

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe, a leading wealth platform that connects clients with objective and interest-aligned wealth advisors, announced its partnership with an Atlanta-based, independent registered investment advisory firm (RIA). SignatureFD was qualified by Zoe's rigorous vetting process and chosen as part of the top 5% of advisory firms nationwide. This partnership enables clients to connect with SignatureFD advisors through Zoe's Platform, recently recognized as one of Fast Company's most innovative companies globally.

SignatureFD has been established since 1997. They provide advisory services to over 1,500 client families, for whom they manage $6.9 billion in investable assets. The firm uses a comprehensive approach to help clients achieve their wealth goals. SignatureFD's philosophy consists of understanding the difference between wealth and worth, knowing that what matters most is the achievement of better, rather than just the accumulation of money to have more. Each of their advisors believes and executes their day-to-day activities based on the importance of wealth planning personalization. In addition, they take the time to understand each client's unique perspective and mindset to help them find the shortest path to Net Worthwhile™.

Ranking among Barron's List of Top RIA firms for 2021, SignatureFD is recognized for paying particular attention to everything their clients consider important, focusing on helping them make confident money decisions. Six main values guide the firm, referred to as "The 6 Gs"—Greatness, Growth, Gratitude, Grace, Grit, and Generosity.

"We are honored to be one of the firms in the Zoe Advisor Network. This partnership is another way we are able to continue fulfilling our mission of helping 10,000 families achieve their Net Worthwhile™," said Heather Robertson Fortner, MS, IACCP®, Partner & CEO at SignatureFD.

"Clients entrust us with a great responsibility when they choose us to find them the right advisor. When we connect them with an advisor on the SignatureFD team, we are confident that they will find high-quality guidance, focused on the unique ways their wealth can help them build their future," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA®, Zoe's Founder & CEO.

Learn more about Zoe at www.zoefin.com.

Learn more about SignatureFD at https://signaturefd.com/.

About Zoe

Zoe was founded with one mission: to accelerate wealth creation through exceptional client experience and innovative technology. The company's human experts, alongside powerful technology, remove the friction from the process of finding and hiring a financial advisor. Through Zoe's Platform, you will be matched with Zoe-Certified Financial Advisors across the United States, based on your unique financial situation and objectives. Zoe's thoughtfully curated Network of interest-aligned financial advisors includes only the top 5% in the country.

