Lucky Penny Candles Sponsors Millennial Millionaire LinkedIn Influencer - Shay Rowbottom

ORLANDO, Fla., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For years, Shay Rowbottom has helped her legions of followers on LinkedIn and Instagram learn the broad strokes and finer points of digital marketing. Dom Leroux, founder of Venice, Florida's Lucky Penny Candles, credits his success in part to Shay's insights, and sponsoring her Orlando appearance was a natural way to express his gratitude…and to show Shay how far he's run with her words of wisdom.

The event highlighted Lucky Penny's recently launched line of corporate gifts. To mark the occasion, Dom designed a custom candle and a special scent to match. Attendees received a free #shayshine candle as a memento of their experience, and as a way to remember what they learned at the event every time they turned down the lights and warmed up a room with the soft glow of a natural, eco-friendly Lucky Penny candle.

"Corporate gifts reinforce people's opinion of your company one way or another," notes Dom. "If they are cheap and cliched, that's what people will remember about you. If they're well crafted and thoughtfully customized, though, they make recipients proud to be associated with your brand. That's what we set out to do with our corporate line, and that's why Shay's event was the perfect time to launch it to the world."

When Dom learned that Shay was scheduled to appear in Orlando, he immediately reached out to her event-marketing agency, Foureva Media. Their conversation quickly blossomed into a full-fledged sponsorship, and Dom got a direct impression of how Shay's insights translated into business practice.

"Jamar Jones, who owns Foureva Media, and Randy Wilinski, the project manager we worked with, are absolutely amazing. The entire team at Foureva was completely dedicated to making this event a success, and it felt great to sponsor a team that's as hard-working and focused as we are here at Lucky Penny Candles."

The sponsorship included more than 100 candles customized with Shay's logo and brand color scheme. The candles were a major hit, and compliments poured in from attendees, along with Shay, Jamar, and their team.

Lucky Penny is already keeping an eye out for future sponsorship opportunities. In the meantime, Lucky Penny's corporate-gifts division is off to a flying start, thanks in part to the exposure made possible by Shay's Orlando appearance.

For a video overview of Lucky Penny's participation at the event, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJM_u3pGh6s. To learn more about Lucky Penny Candles, please visit luckypennycandles.com. For press-related inquiries, please email the shop at hello@luckypennycandles.com.

Lucky Penny Candles

Lucky Penny Candles crafts unique, personalized, eco-friendly candles in the United States and distributes them through its online store.

Shay Rowbottom

Shay Rowbottom is a LinkedIn influencer and digital marketing entrepreneur, specializing in creating social media video content to attract attention and bring more eyeballs to businesses.

To learn more Shay Rowbottom visit: https://www.shayrowbottom.com

Foureva Media

Foureva Media has divisions that specialize in different areas in our agency including sales and marketing, video production, and speaker agency. Our team is results and we make all our decisions to drive revenue and brand awareness.

To learn more about Foureva Media visit: https://www.fourevamedia.com

