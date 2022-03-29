DealCloud wins Best Fundraising Technology and Best Deal Origination Technology at the 2022 Private Equity Wire European Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that the DealCloud platform has been named the winner of two 2022 Private Equity Wire European Awards: Best Fundraising Technology and Best Deal Origination Technology. Chosen by industry voters, the awards recognize excellence among European fund managers and service providers, highlighting the achievements of leaders and innovators in a dynamic industry.



Service provider category nominees were selected through a pre-poll of more than 100 general partners and industry influencers. This year, more than 20,000 Private Equity Wire readers voted to determine the winners, which were announced and celebrated at a gala on March 24 at the Reform Club in London.

“Having the readers of Private Equity Wire vote for DealCloud as their favorite fundraising and deal origination technology confirms that our platform is built to deliver leading intelligence and support the complex needs of dealmakers,” said Ben Harrison, President of Financial Services at Intapp. “We’re honored to accept this award and to enable efficient and effective dealmaking for finance professionals worldwide.”

DealCloud provides a single-source pipeline management, relationship intelligence, and CRM platform that helps firms power their dealmaking processes from strategy to origination and execution. It offers fully configurable solutions purpose-built for the complex relationships and day-to-day needs of the most demanding investment professionals, helping them to harness their relationships, source and originate better deals, and accelerate execution.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,000 of the world's premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@Intapp) and LinkedIn.

