Medical Coatings Market to Reach USD 7,990.0 Million by 2027 | Medical Coatings Industry CAGR of 9.7% by 2020-2027

Pune, India, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical coatings market size is expected to reach USD 7,990.0 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The increasing preference for antimicrobial coatings over disinfectants and other cleaning agents will enable speedy expansion of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Medical Coatings Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Hydrophilic Coatings, Anti-microbial Coatings, Anti-thrombogenic Coatings, and Others), By Material Type (Fluoropolymer, Silicone, Parylene, Metals, and Others), By Application (Medical Device, Medical Implants, Medical Equipment & Tools, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 3,690.0 million in 2019.

The coronavirus incident has caused colossal loss to several industries across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Medical Coatings Market:

Hydromer (New Jersey, U.S.)

Harland Medical Systems (Minnesota, U.S.)

Surmodics, Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.)

DSM (Heerlen, Netherlands)

AST Products, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Biocoat Incorporated (Philadelphia, U.S.)

Precision Coating Company, Inc (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Medicoat AG (Mägenwil, Switzerland)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (Utah, U.S.)

Specialty Coating Systems Inc. (Indianapolis, U.S.)

Other Key Players

Market Driver :



Surging Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures to Incite Market Development

The increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries around the world will spur opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. The growing shift from traditional surgical procedures to less invasive medical procedures owing to its better accuracy rate will bolster the healthy growth of the market. The increasing incidence of arthritis, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases can have a tremendous impact on the global market. Furthermore, the utilization of light medical instruments such as balloon angioplasty catheters, intravascular catheters, delivery sheaths, guide wires, and implant delivery systems that can pass through complicated and vulnerable areas of the body, which, in turn, will improve the prospects of the market. Their wide use in cerebrovascular, coronary, and peripheral vascular systems during minimally invasive procedures can promote the growth of the market. Besides, the increasing use of such coatings on medical instruments for cardiac and urinary catheterization operations to reduce time consumption will effectively propel the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Heavy Demand for Medical Devices to Aid Market amid Coronavirus

The mounting demand for medical equipment such as PPE (Personal Security Equipment), ventilators, and diagnostic kits among healthcare professionals will ultimately enhance the progress of the market during coronavirus. The need for test kits and ventilators has posed enormous pressure on the medical industry. The European Commission has recently introduced updated harmonized guidelines to speed up the development of surgical masks, gloves, containers for intravenous injections, sterilization instruments, and disinfectants. However, the existing supply chain problems related to the pandemic can relatively affect the market amid coronavirus.

Emphasis on Value Chain Activities by Industry Players to Fortify Business

Prominent companies are now searching for ways to strategically improve their value chain activities. These initiatives will help companies to cater to the growing global demand, boost productivity, strengthen their sales and market presence, produce new goods and technology, and reduce their cost of production and grow their customer base.

Regional Analysis :

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Enable Growth in Europe

The market in Europe is expected to hold the largest share owing to the increasing prevalence of arthritis, cancer, vascular diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and cerebrovascular conditions. The growing number of minimally invasive procedures and surgeries will foster growth in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to expand radically during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for medical devices and tools such as ventilators, endotracheal tubes, catheters, guidewires, angioplasty catheters, delivery heaths, artificial implants, and others. The surging cases of coronavirus in China, India, and Pakistan will spur demand for medical coatings, which, in turn, will stimulate the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Key Industry Development :



April 2020: Hydromer announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with and N8 medical to bring ET coated tubes for COVID-19 patients. Hydromer will be the exclusive supplier for coatings as well as a manufacturing partner for N8’s medical CeraShield Endotracheal tube.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Medical Coatings Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Medical Coatings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Volume/Value) Hydrophilic Coatings Anti-microbial Coatings Anti-thrombogenic Coatings Others By Material Type (Volume/Value) Fluoropolymer Silicone Parylene Metals Others By Application (Volume/Value) Medical Device Medical Implants Medical Equipment & Tools Others By Region (Volume/Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

