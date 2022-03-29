NS1 Receives 5-Star Rating in the 2022 CRN Partner Program Guide

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NS1, the leader in application traffic intelligence and automation, today announced it received a 5-Star rating by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. This marks the third consecutive year NS1 has received this distinction, which is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.



NS1 has built a premier channel program supporting more than 70 partners worldwide. During 2021, the company reinforced the channel as a primary source of revenue, adding new reseller partners across all geographies, including new corporate domain registrars, such as Com Laude and Safenames. NS1’s Global INS1DER Partner Program helps its partners make NS1 products as compelling as possible for customers, with both pre- and post-sales support to maximize customer satisfaction and revenue opportunities. This includes virtual and hands-on training for sales, marketing, and technical operations; an extensive online portal with training, pricing, and technical resources; and incentives and special pricing based on partner performance.

“The 5-Star rating validates our efforts to infuse value into our partner program to ensure mutual success,” said Stacy Desrosiers, vice president of worldwide channels at NS1. “Across industries, customers are realizing the need for solutions that deliver flexibility, security, and resilience for modern networks and applications — and our partners are ready to help fulfill that need.”

CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. It provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

To better support its partners, NS1 will be adding additional services and programs, which will be announced at its first partner conference on June 22, 2022. During the NS1 INS1DER event, partners will have the opportunity to hear from key executives, learn more about the company vision and roadmap, and discover new ways to partner with NS1 in the field. Register now for NS1 INS1DER or the third annual INS1GHTS conference. To learn more about the NS1 INS1DER partner program, visit NS1 online.

About NS1

The internet and applications powering our world depend on NS1. Billions of people connect to work, school, entertainment, and healthcare and stay informed because of the company’s innovative technology. As an ally for innovators, NS1 helps our customers turbocharge their ideas in pursuit of building the better future through connecting applications and audiences at the distributed edge. NS1’s application traffic intelligence and automation portfolio makes applications faster, more reliable, and more secure everywhere. With technologies for cloud-native network services, edge-to-cloud networking, and application traffic optimization, NS1 helps eliminate the barriers between applications, users, infrastructure, and data. A 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Award Winner, NS1 has more than 800 customers across the globe, including Dropbox, Fox, Salesforce, LinkedIn, and eBay, and is backed by investments from Energy Impact Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Cisco Investments, and GGV Capital.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

NS1 Contact:

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

ns1@lookleftmarketing.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com