Axonius Correlated Partner Program Receives 5-Star Rating in the 2022 CRN Partner Program Guide

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius, the leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management , today announced that the Axonius Correlated Partner Program has been recognized with a 5-Star Rating by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , for the second consecutive year. CRN’s 2022 Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that offer innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. Only vendors with exceptional partner programs achieve a 5-star rating, reflecting their ability to help partners catalyze growth and change.



In just two years, the Axonius partner program has seen tremendous success. It now boasts an extensive network of more than 165 partners globally, and with recent expansions into APAC and LATAM, the company now has a dedicated channel presence in every region worldwide. The channel team has quadrupled in size over the past year to fully meet global demand for the company’s services. Channel initiatives are responsible for more than 75% of new annual recurring revenue — a huge driver of the company’s rapid growth.

“The growing complexity in modern enterprise IT and SaaS environments is escalating demand for Axonius solutions, and in turn, generating substantial opportunities for our partners to solve their customers’ greatest challenges while maximizing their own revenue,” said Axonius Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances Mark Daggett, who was recently recognized as a CRN 2022 Channel Chief . “The channel is a critical growth path for Axonius, and we will continue working to expand the value we offer our partners as we strive for mutual success.”

The Axonius Correlated Partner Program is known for breaking down the barriers traditionally associated with channel sales, such as complex, time-consuming deal registration, limited access to resources, and on-prem requirements for demos and proofs of concept. Deal registration is quick — under one minute — and virtual labs make it easy for partners to conduct customer demos remotely, ensuring quick paths to revenue.

In 2021, Axonius launched a Professional Services Training program, which enables partners to deliver support services to hundreds of Axonius customers globally, opening up new recurring revenue streams. Also key to future growth is the introduction of a new core product, Axonius SaaS Management , a comprehensive solution that helps security, IT, finance, and risk teams control the complexity, cost, and risk of software as a service (SaaS) with a single source of truth into their SaaS application landscape.

CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers, and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs, and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

To learn more about the Axonius Correlated Partner Program, visit https://www.axonius.com/partners .

About Axonius

Axonius gives customers the confidence to control complexity by mitigating threats, navigating risk, automating response actions, and informing business-level strategy. With solutions for both cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) and SaaS management, Axonius is deployed in minutes and integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide a comprehensive asset inventory, uncover gaps, and automatically validate and enforce policies. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius covers millions of assets, including devices and cloud assets, user accounts, and SaaS applications, for customers around the world. For more, visit Axonius.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Media contact:

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

axonius@lookleftmarketing.com



The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com