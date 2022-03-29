REIT Notes Program Ltd. Reports Change in Equity Interests Below 10% in Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REIT Notes Program Ltd. (“REIT Notes Program”) announces as a result of a disposition of Units of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the “Issuer”) on March 22, 2022, through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “Disposition”), the percentage of the securities of the Issuer controlled by REIT Notes Program fell below 10%.



Prior to the Disposition, REIT Notes Program beneficially owned an aggregate of 3,372,649 units of the Issuer (the “Units”), representing 10.41% of the Units of the Issuer on a non-diluted basis. After the Disposition, REIT Notes Program has beneficial ownership or control over 3,226,749 Units of the Issuer, representing 9.96 % of the Issuer’s issued and outstanding Units on a non-diluted basis.

REIT Notes Program intends to evaluate its investment in the Issuer and to increase or decrease its beneficial shareholdings from time to time as it may determine appropriate for investment purposes.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues which requires the issuance of this news release and the filing of an early warning report under the Issuer’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing additional information respecting the forgoing matters. A copy of the early warning report to which this press release relates can be obtained from REIT Notes Program at the address of c/o Maples Corporate Services Limited, PO Box 309, Ugland House, South Church Street, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands KY1-1104 or under the REIT’s issuer profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For more information, contact:

REIT Notes Program Ltd.

c/o Maples FS Limited

PO Box 1093

Queensgate House, Grand Cayman

KYl-1102, Cayman Islands

SOURCE: REIT Notes Program Ltd.