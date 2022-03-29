BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: ANNUAL REPORT 2021 has been published

English Finnish

BBS Oyj’s Annual Report for 2021 has been published 29.3.2022. The Publication is attached to this release and can be found at https://www.bbs-artebone.fi/investors/financial-reports/

The Publication includes the English translation of the Annual Report and the Audited Financial Statements for 2021. The English translation of the Financial Statements for Financial Year 2021 is also available on company’s website at https://www.bbs-artebone.fi/investors/financial-reports/.



BBS – Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a Finnish orthobiologic biotech company. We have developed a new product for healing of difficult bone fractures and for solving the problems in bone healing. Our mission is to offer new generation medicinal products for the orthopedic

surgery. The research and development in the field of medicine requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have over 20 years of expertise in this. Our operations are haracterised by top expertise, innovativeness and dedicated and committed employees. The

first product, ARTEBONE® paste, is ready and the application process for the CE-marking enabling commercialization is in progress.



More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

