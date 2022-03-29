NP Digital Streamlines NP Accel Marketing Funnel with Top Talent

LAS VEGAS, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, hires Kristen Shaw as the new SVP of Marketing. Shaw’s marketing leadership includes lead generation, SEO, paid search, social media, account-based marketing, and partnership marketing.

Shaw will leverage her 20 years of experience building fast-growth, data-driven teams to generate global demand for small business performance marketing. Her approach to effectively scaling solution-based content with a customer-first approach is the foundation for operations of her team of marketing experts. As the hybrid consumer drives industry change, omnichannel awareness, demand generation, and conversion campaign will be at the forefront of strategy. Shaw’s approach to leadership and performance marketing balances creativity with pragmatism to drive short-and long-term growth.

“Kristen’s expertise with multi-channel campaigns, innovative marketing, and business leadership will continue to deliver the personalized experiences and consumer centric approach that our clients know us for.” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “We’re thrilled to welcome Kristen to the team, we know she will add tremendous value to our agency and to our clients.”

Shaw will be responsible for managing the performance of revenue-driven marketing initiatives and their contribution to overall growth. She will introduce innovative analytics and CRO integrations into existing funnels to optimize growth.

“I’m excited join this team of marketing experts and to accelerate NP Digital forward as the leading independent performance agency. As the Senior VP of Marketing, I look forward to usher brands into new and better ways of connecting with the consumer and the media,” said Shaw.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. NP Digital also supports the small business market with its NP Accel division. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe with 600 employees, seven offices and headquarters in Las Vegas. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

