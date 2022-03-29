As Gas Prices Soar, the Capitol Corridor Expands 30% Off Train Fare Discount

Oakland, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With gas prices continuing to rise in California, Golden State travelers are feeling the pinch at the pump. Public transportation is a convenient and economical alternative, and the Capitol Corridor is making it even more affordable by extending its 30% off fare promotion through the summer.

Launched as part of the Capitol Corridor’s 30th anniversary celebration and set to expire at the end of March, the discount will now be available to riders through June 30, 2022, for all one-way and round trips on the Capitol Corridor.

“Getting around anywhere in California these days is more expensive than ever, so we want to do our part to ease the burden,” said Rob Padgette, Managing Director of the Capitol Corridor. “With spacious seating, free wi-fi, and a Café Car, the train is one of the most enjoyable ways to travel throughout Northern California. By extending the 30% travel discount, we hope people will look to the Capitol Corridor as a great option for their next work and/or leisure trip.”

Promotion Details

Promotional tickets must be purchased online at Discount Offers & Travel Promotions or on the Amtrak mobile app (enter code V530). Offer cannot be purchased via station agent.

Promotional tickets are valid for 30% off the regular, full adult fare and cannot be combined with our fare discounts such as California Everyday Discounts.

Promotional tickets are good for one-way and round-trip travel through June 30, 2022.

The promotional discount cannot be applied to multi-ride fares such as monthly, 10-ride, and student 6-ride tickets.

There are no black-out dates and no advance booking requirements.



California Everyday Discounts

In addition to this special, limited time offer, the Capitol Corridor has several ongoing discounts passengers can take advantage of at any time. These include California Everyday Discounts for students, seniors, passengers with disability, veterans, and active military.



The Friends & Family ticket offer, which is good any day of the week, allows one full-fare paying customer to bring up to five companions at 50% off.



Terms and conditions for all discount fares, as well as booking information can be found at Deals & Promotions.



Health and Safety Remains a Priority

To ensure the continued health and safety of passengers and staff, the Capitol Corridor’s rigorous health and safety protocols remain in place with enhanced surface cleaning and air filtration. Passengers are also required by federal mandate to continue wearing a face covering while on board trains, buses, and at stations. For more information visit Health & Safety.

About the Capitol Corridor:

Managed by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA), the Capitol Corridor is an intercity rail service connecting the most economically vibrant urban centers in Northern California – from Auburn/Sacramento to Silicon Valley, and including San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley. With free Wi-Fi on board, Capitol Corridor trains provide a convenient, reliable, and comfortable alternative to the congested I-80, I-680, and I-880 freeways for over 1.8 million work and leisure travelers every year (prior to the COVID-19 pandemic).

