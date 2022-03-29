Semiconductor Bearing Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026

Raipur, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the Semiconductor Bearing Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Semiconductor Bearing Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are mentioned below:

The emergence of disruptive technologies, such as AI, big data, and 5G, is likely to propel the semiconductor market.

Collective efforts of OEMs and other sectoral stakeholders towards mitigating the risks associated with COVID-19, which, in turn, is signaling a healthy and quick recuperation.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Product Type- Bearing Type (Ball Bearing [Angular Contact Ball Bearing and Deep Groove Ball Bearing], Roller Bearing [Tapered Roller Bearing, Spherical Roller Bearing, Cylindrical Roller Bearing, and Others], Plain Bearings, Linear Bearings, and Others),

Bearing Type (Ball Bearing [Angular Contact Ball Bearing and Deep Groove Ball Bearing], Roller Bearing [Tapered Roller Bearing, Spherical Roller Bearing, Cylindrical Roller Bearing, and Others], Plain Bearings, Linear Bearings, and Others), Material Type - (Metallic Bearings, Non-Metallic Bearings, and Hybrid Bearings), by Application Type (Pulling, Slicing, Polishing, Cleaning/Etching, CVD, ALD, PVD, and Others),

- (Metallic Bearings, Non-Metallic Bearings, and Hybrid Bearings), by Application Type (Pulling, Slicing, Polishing, Cleaning/Etching, CVD, ALD, PVD, and Others), End-Use Type - OE and Aftermarket

OE and Aftermarket Region- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World







Semiconductor Bearing Market Insights

Based on the bearing type, the market is segmented as ball bearing, roller bearing, plain bearing, linear bearing, and others. Ball bearings are further classified as angular contact ball bearing, and deep groove ball bearing. Similarly, roller bearings are further classified as tapered roller bearings, cylindrical roller bearings, spherical roller bearings, and others. Ball bearings are expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. They are widely used for the doors of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) equipment.

Which Application type dominates the market?

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as pulling, slicing, polishing, cleaning/etching, CVD, ALD, PVD, and others. Cleaning/Etching is projected to be the dominant segment of the market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for advanced cleaning technologies for the development of efficient and effective semiconductors and a growing trend towards miniaturization are some of the major drivers of the segment. CVD application is also gaining traction on account of increasing investment in thin-film solar photovoltaics and a surge in demand for semiconductor lasers.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market over the next five years. China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are the major semiconductor players in the region. The growth in the region is primarily driven by government support, a vast market, and increasing R&D spending. Companies worldwide rely on Asian capabilities now more than ever. The region is a manufacturing hub for the electrical & electronics industry, driven by many factors including low-cost manufacturing advantage, availability of raw materials, developed supply chain, and huge indigenous demand.

COVID-19 Impact on the Semiconductor Bearing Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the key players in the Market?

The supply chain of this market comprises several nodes including raw material suppliers, bearing manufacturers, system integrators, and equipment manufacturers. After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

AB SKF

JTEKT Corporation

NSK Ltd.

NTN Corporation

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

RBC Bearings Incorporated

Ritbearing Corp.

MinebeaMitsumi Group

Schatz Bearing Corporation

New Way Air Bearings, Inc.

