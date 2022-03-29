Knowing 3D Culture Composition Affects Research Findings - Technological Advancements Addressing the Emerging Complex Challenges.

Pune, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D cell culture is an artificially created environment in which biological cells are permitted to grow or interact with their surroundings in all three dimensions. 3D cell culture is mainly used to study the effect of drug dosages and disease models by cell culture model of different disease states. This decreases the requirement for animal models. 3D cell culture has direct applications in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering. The growing awareness of oncological diseases such as Skin cancer, Lung cancer and others across the globe is one of the significant factors to boost the 3D Cell Culture Market growth.

The increase in focus on developing alternatives to animal testing is anticipated to increase the size of the 3D Cell Culture Market. Factors such as cancer prevalence, growth in collaboration between pharma companies and rise in cancer research are the projected to boost the demand for cancer research, which eventually will foster the growth of 3D Cell Culture Market. This market is witnessing stable growth due to the factors like the use of 3D cell culture model as alternative tool for development of automated large-scale cell culture systems, vivo testing and rising need for organ transplantation. The 3D Cell Culture Market is segmented by Product (Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Cultures, Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Cultures, Microchips and 3D Bioreactors), Application (Drug Discovery, Tissue Engineering, Clinical Applications, and Other Applications), End User (Research Laboratories and Institutes, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies and Other End Users).

Microchips (organ on a chip) segment is expected to see significant growth. Microchip is an essential tool that can offer many key benefits for cell culture systems because the scale of the cultured environment inside the microchip is precise to the cell size. It also helps to mimic the physiology of an organ. Moreover, the integration of Microchip offers high advances in comprehensive fields such as diagnostics, basic biological research, high throughput drug screening biosensors and others. Above mentioned key factors are anticipated to drive the global market of 3D Cell Culture. In addition, 3D Cell Culture has significant use in most drug discovery areas and stem cell research, which is also expected to hike the growth of global market.





Based on application, the 3D Cell Culture market is segmented into Cancer research, stem cell research, drug discovery and regenerative medicine. Cancer research segment is anticipated to be the largest growing segment. Significant funding for Cancer research and increasing prevalence of cancer are major factors driving the growth of this application segment. Moreover, enormous growth in population is anticipated to drive the demand for Regenerative medicine market. Scientists in regenerative medicine are focusing more on Automated 3D bio assembly of micro-tissues and this is also projected to drive the demand for 3D Cell Culture Market.

Regional Analysis

North America holds the largest share of the 3D Cell Culture Market. This is due to the presence of several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use 3D Cell Culture technology and well established healthcare infrastructure in the region. Furthermore, rise in demand for organ transplantation and upsurge in R&D activities increases the 3D cell culture practices in the region.

Major players in the 3D cell culture market are Nano3D Biosciences Corning Inc., Merck & Co., 3D Biotek LLC, 3D Biomatrix and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The market size of Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience substantial growth. This region possesses massive market potential for the 3D cell culture market due to increase in drug discoveries and rise in emphasis on biotechnology industry and increasing population in this region. Moreover, certain number of research and development projects are being initiated in countries such as South Korea attributed to meet the growing demand for stem regenerative and medicine cell therapies. The Government of Japan is focusing more on Cell-based regenerative medicine and the country is also making effort in launching new products in the market.

Reprocell is of the most prominent players in Asia-Pacific region. Reprocell also acquired Reinnervate Ltd.

Europe is most lucrative region for market players, owing to factors such as rise in the prevalence of cancer, ongoing R&D practices by the prominent players in the market coupled with increase in funds and grants from the government agencies.





