Cytovia Therapeutics’ Leadership to Present at Upcoming Conferences

AVENTURA, Fla. and NATICK, Mass., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company empowering natural killer (NK) cells to fight cancer through stem cell engineering and multispecific antibodies, announced today that its leadership team will present at the following upcoming conferences:



H.C. Wainwright Gene Therapy and Gene Editing Conference

Cytovia Therapeutics Company Presentation

Featuring Cytovia CEO Dr. Daniel Teper

Available on demand from Wednesday, March 30th, 2022, 7AM

Innate Killer Summit

Industry Leader’s Fireside Chat

Featuring Cytovia CMO Dr. Stanley R. Frankel

Thursday, March 31st, 2022, 8.15AM

Combinations by Design: Bringing a Trifunctional Platform from Concept to Clinic

Featuring Cytovia CMO Dr. Stanley R. Frankel

Thursday March 31st, 2022, 11AM

Engineering Innate Immune Cells Practically to Deliver Customized “Off-the-Shelf” Cell Products at Scale

Featuring Cytovia CSO Dr. Wei Li

Friday, April 1st, 2.15PM



Additionally, Cytovia Therapeutics will participate in the Guggenheim Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Conference March 31st – April 1st, 2022.



About Cytovia Therapeutics

Cytovia Therapeutics aims to accelerate patient access to transformational cell therapies and immunotherapies, addressing several of the most challenging unmet medical needs in cancer. Cytovia focuses on harnessing the innate immune system by developing complementary and disruptive NK-cell and NK-engager antibody platforms. The company is developing three types of iPSC-derived (or iNK) cells: unedited iNK cells, TALEN® gene-edited iNK cells with improved function and persistence, and TALEN® gene-edited iNK cells with chimeric antigen receptors (CAR-iNKs) to improve tumor-specific targeting. The second complementary cornerstone technology is a quadrivalent multifunctional antibody platform designed to engage natural killer cells by targeting NKp46 using Cytovia’s proprietary Flex-NK™ technology.

These two technology platforms are being used to develop treatment of patients with solid tumors such as hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and glioblastoma as well as hematological malignancies such as refractory multiple myeloma.

Headquartered in Aventura, Fla., Cytovia has research and development laboratories in Natick, Mass., and a GMP cell manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico. The company’s own R&D work is augmented through scientific partnerships with Cellectis, CytoImmune, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, INSERM, the New York Stem Cell Foundation, and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF).

Cytovia has recently formed CytoLynx Therapeutics, a partnership focused on research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities in Greater China and beyond.

Find out more at www.cytoviatx.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

