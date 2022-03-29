Collectible NFTs That Give Fans Access to Exclusive Events & Experiences With Their Favorite Stars

AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The founders of one of the largest celebrity autograph companies, The BAM! Box, are launching their very own NFT experiences and collectibles that encompass five different sectors: sports, pop culture, influencers, music, and fan-favorite bands. DropStars seeks to connect fans with their favorite brands, celebrities, artists, and creators through one-of-a-kind, meaningful experiences that they won't find anywhere else.

The DropStars team has a clear vision for this unbelievably exciting project. Adam McArthur, CEO & Co-founder, says, "We're a company that's by fans for fans. We feel the same buzz, energy, and joy that they will get from DropStars. Whether you are all in on NFTs or a novice with little-to-no knowledge, we're here to give you exclusive experiences within a community that shares your passions and values."

As a fan-orientated platform, DropStars has gone to great lengths to make the barrier of entry as low as possible. Thus, inviting newbie and inexperienced NFT collectors the opportunity to enjoy the same experiences. For example, customers don't need to connect a digital crypto wallet or have any knowledge of the NFT space - they'll be walked through everything step-by-step, ensuring they understand everything.

So, how does DropStars work? Similar to a cards system, the NFT collectibles will be tiered based on their rarity and perceived value. The categories will be: common, uncommon, rare, and super rare, with the potential of more to be added. Whatsmore, everyone will have the opportunity to claim the rarest experiences, making it possible for newbies to compete with seasoned collectors.

With a unique ability to create show-stopping and holder-exclusive NFT events that will draw viral attention, holders will be pleased to hear that their collectibles are expected to not only retain their value but continue to rise. As DropStars brand awareness, exposure, and engagement increases, so will the market value of the experience-unlocking NFTs community members hold.

Having already established a network of high-profile connections through their pop-culture-focused mystery autograph subscription service, DropStars is uniquely placed to leverage these connections to provide an experience that no one else can offer. Additionally, their incredibly engaged community has received close to 500,000 autographs, with 10,000 being shipped every month.

This community is here to stay and will be the foundation of DropStars' success. Rest assured, with such established roots, dedicated subscribers, and the vision of expanding their target audience by branching into other industries, DropStars is a name with which people will become very familiar. This upcoming utility NFT project is the ticket to reveling in experiences with stars that people thought they'd never get. DropStars looks to launch in Summer of 2022 with test launches taking place during Spring 2022.

