RightHand Robotics™ Adds Vanderlande to Its Growing Partner Integrator Network

BOSTON, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RightHand Robotics , a leader in data-driven, autonomous robotic picking solutions for order fulfillment, announces today that Vanderlande , a global market leader for future-proof logistic process automation in the warehousing, airports, and parcel sectors, has partnered to deploy piece-picking robots to meet the demands of general merchandise warehouses and distribution centers on a global scale. In doing so, Vanderlande has added the RightHand Robotics award-winning RightPick™ item handling system to its Smart Item Robotics (SIR) portfolio of technologies, following the company’s strategy to accelerate the use of robotics in warehousing.



“The market wants integrated robotics that work, so we’ve tested the world’s leading robot solutions,” says Terry Verkuijlen, Vanderlande’s Vice President Warehouse Solutions. “Our findings showed that RightHand Robotics’ use of gripper technology, vision systems and software algorithms is the best fit for automated general merchandise warehouses.”

After testing several of the world’s leading robot-picking solutions, Vanderlande ultimately selected the RightHand Robotics solutions for its best-in-class features and capabilities, and because they are successfully functioning in warehouses today. As labor shortages continue to increase, the partnership will benefit Vanderlande’s customers as advanced automated picking becomes ubiquitous in an ever-demanding order fulfillment climate.

"We are pleased to be included with the Smart Item Robotics (SIR) portfolio of technologies," said Leif Jentoft, CSO and Co-Founder at RightHand Robotics. "Warehouses are under increasing pressure to accelerate order fulfillment as ecommerce orders continue to rise. We look forward to helping Vanderlande meet the needs of customers worldwide and are honored to meet their standards for advanced automated picking.”

The collaboration is managed as part of the RightHand Robotics Partner Integrator program, the company’s flagship strategic partnership initiative that makes it easier for end customers to adopt the RightPick platform while still working with their preferred automation suppliers. The program was launched to align business goals of system integrators, OEM technology providers, certified robot integrator partners, and other related sales alliance members. The program offers strategic, commercial, and technical engagement such that companies can develop and build comprehensive solutions that are Powered by RightHand RoboticsTM RightPick piece-picking technology.



To learn more:



MODEX 2022 : Meet the RightHand Robotics team at Booth #B8622 and the Vanderlande team at Booth #B5406 (Atlanta GA, March 28-31, 2022).



LogiMAT 2022 : See RightPick 3 presented by RightHand Robotics in Hall 7 stand A61, and visit the Vanderlande team in Hall 1 stand J21 (Stuttgart, Germany, from May 31-June 2, 2022).

About RightHand Robotics

RightHand Robotics builds a data-driven intelligent picking platform, providing flexible and scalable automation for predictable order fulfillment. RightPick™, their robotic piece-picking solution, enables retailers to rise up to the new realities of online commerce. RightHand Robotics was founded in 2015 by a DARPA challenge-winning team from the Harvard Biorobotics Lab, the Yale GRAB Lab, and MIT, intent on bringing grasping intelligence powered by computer vision and applied machine learning to bear on real-world problems. The RightHand Robotics Integrator Partner program brings core piece-picking technology to system integrators. The company is based in Somerville, Mass., outside of Boston. For more information, visit www.righthandrobotics.com/ or follow the company @RHRobotics .

About Vanderlande

Vanderlande is a market-leading, global partner for future-proof logistic process automation in the warehousing, airports, and parcel sectors. Its extensive portfolio of integrated solutions – innovative systems, intelligent software, and life-cycle services – results in the realization of fast, reliable, and efficient automation technology.

The company focuses on the optimisation of its customers’ business processes and competitive positions. Through close cooperation, it strives for the improvement of their operational activities and the expansion of their logistical achievements.

Vanderlande’s warehousing solutions are the first choice for many of the largest global e-commerce players and retailers in food, fashion and general merchandise across the globe. The company helps them to fulfill their promise of same-day delivery for billions of orders, with nine of the 15 largest global food retailers relying on its efficient and reliable solutions.

As a global partner for future-proof airport solutions, Vanderlande’s market-leading baggage handling systems are capable of moving over 4 billion pieces of baggage around the world per year. These are active in more than 600 airports, including 12 of the world’s top 20.

Vanderlande is also a leading supplier of process automation solutions that address the challenges in the parcel market. More than 52 million parcels are sorted by its systems every day, which have been installed for the world’s leading parcel handling companies.

Established in 1949, Vanderlande has more than 7,500 employees, all committed to moving its customers’ businesses forward at diverse locations on every continent. With a consistently increasing turnover of 1.8 billion euros, it has established a global reputation over the past seven decades as a global partner for future-proof logistic process automation.

Vanderlande was acquired in 2017 by Toyota Industries Corporation, which will help it to continue its sustainable profitable growth. The two companies have a strong strategic match, and the synergies include cross-selling, product innovations and research and development.

For more information about Vanderlande, its products and technology, as well as career opportunities, please visit www.vanderlande.com .

