Meet the Man Who Leaked Details of the Iran Deal

Washington, DC, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Wednesday at 12:00 EDT, EMET is hosting Gabriel Noronha to speak. Noronha previously served on the Iran desk at the State Department and maintains contacts there and in the National Security Council and European Union who are directly involved in the negotiations.

His colleagues were so appalled at the concessions the US gave Iran that they asked him to leak details, about which his Twitter thread can be found here. During the webinar, he will go over what we know so far and what this new agreement would look like.

Register for the event here.

Bipartisan opposition to returning to the nuclear deal is growing. It is clear that this new deal is shorter and weaker, giving huge concessions to Iran. Recently, a bi-partisan letter from House members highlighted these concerns.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) has also been extremely vocal, giving an hour-long presentation in the Senate in February regarding the threat of an Iranian nuclear program and urging the administration not to allow Iran to force us into a deal.

In Menendez’s own words: “Our goal must be the right deal, not just any deal.”

49 Republican senators signed a letter expressing their disapproval of the new deal and reiterating that this new deal was far weaker, did not solve the Iranian nuclear problem, and would perpetuate their violent activity in the region.

A similar letter in the house led by Rep. Gallagher (R-Wisc.) gathered around 200 signatures.

Here is some background information:

This is a recent interview with Russia’s lead negotiator in the Vienna talks, who also served as the water carrier between the US and Iran.