Blockchain-Gaming Company, MetaBlaze, Closes First ICO round After Reaching $1.5M Hard Cap

Dover, DE, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaBlaze announced its first ICO round (Initial Coin Offering) officially closed Friday, March 25th, after successfully reaching the $1,500,000.00 hard cap. MetaBlaze is now preparing to announce the opening of its second ICO round with a hard cap of $2.5M; another opportunity to buy in at discounted rates before listing on public cryptocurrency exchanges expected during the second quarter of this year. Presale participants not only benefit from the lower entry price point but also receive a 5% token bonus when purchasing MetaBlaze tokens (MBLZ) during the presale.

MetaBlaze is a blockchain-based gaming company designed for the Metaverse, merging GameFi (Gaming Finance) with DeFi and capturing the most exciting elements of web 3 technology. GameFi is a category within the crypto space that allows for financial transactions within blockchain-based Play-to-Earn games. GameFi's disruptive model is revolutionizing the traditional gaming industry by combining blockchain technology, gaming, cryptocurrency, and NFTs to create the newest gaming experience. Play-to-earn is a new dominant gaming model. Instead of just winning or losing, you're now able to get paid in crypto for engagement, fully own all your digital assets, and even trade them for other cryptocurrencies.

All Eyes on MetaBlaze and For Good Reason.

Rising in the spotlight in recent weeks, MetaBlaze has become one of the most highly anticipated cryptocurrency projects of 2022. MetaBlaze is one of few crypto companies that really stand apart from its competition, especially within the GameFi subcategory. Its features are what set them apart, appealing to people all across the world who want more than just another gaming cryptocurrency with no use case outside of its game.

What is so different about MetaBlaze? Blockchain gaming needs high-level 3D graphics, and MetaBlaze is bringing it, as seen on the official MetaBlaze Instagram account. They are also bringing passive yields to the Metaverse, and mind-blowing NFTs based on in-game characters with hyper-realistic features. The NFTs developed by MetaBlaze undergo an intricate development process that includes hand-sculpting each character, followed by hand-painted portraits before their digitization. Aside from the aforementioned, MetaBlaze is unlike any other GameFi crypto company in the space because it has something unique that differentiates them from others. Instead of just being another blockchain-based gaming company with NFTs and a digital currency, their approach focuses on creating a multifaceted ecosystem fortified with various value-added utilities designed to work in tandem with one another and provide continuous revenue to its economy. The thoughtfully designed ecosystem maximizes usability for gamers, non-gamers, and aids in the development of a robust foundation required to optimize scalability and long-term sustainability.

The MetaBlaze Ecosystem includes:





BlazedApp (Decentralized Application)

NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens)

NFT Marketplace

Passive Yields

Native Blockchain

P2E Gaming Metaverse

In-game Assets

Virtual Real Estate

Farming Grounds

Staking

