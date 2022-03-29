English Finnish

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange) 29 March 2022 at 18:40 EEST

Björn Wahlroos continues to chair the Board of Directors of UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Björn Wahlroos was re-elected as Chairman, and Henrik Ehrnrooth as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of UPM-Kymmene Corporation at the Board of Directors’ constitutive meeting that took place today following the Annual General Meeting. Mr Wahlroos has announced that the commencing term will be his last as the Chairman.

In addition, the Board of Directors elected the chairs and other members to the Board committees from among its members:

Kim Wahl was re-elected to chair the Audit Committee, and Jari Gustafsson and Marjan Oudeman were elected as other committee members.





Martin à Porta was elected to chair the Remuneration Committee, and Emma FitzGerald and Topi Manner were elected as other committee members.





Björn Wahlroos was re-elected to chair the Nomination and Governance Committee, and Henrik Ehrnrooth and Piia-Noora Kauppi were elected as other committee members.



As assessed by the Board, all committee members are independent of both the Company and its significant shareholders, so the committees fulfil their respective independence criteria as set out in the Finnish Corporate Governance Code.

