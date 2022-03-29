Mojio Partners with Housecall Pro to Launch Integrated Fleet Management Solution for Home Service Businesses

San Jose, CA, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mojio®, a leading connected mobility platform and SaaS solutions provider and maker of Force by Mojio, the only fleet management solution built specifically for small business, has announced its partnership with Housecall Pro, the leading software platform for home service professionals.

The partnership combines real-time telematics data from Force by Mojio with Housecall Pro’s all-in-one platform, making it easier for home service professionals to track their business vehicles, improve operations and modernize the customer experience.

The new Vehicle GPS Tracking service includes a 4G LTE OBD-II device that installs in seconds and activates a map view of the live vehicle location inside of Housecall Pro’s software. This improves dispatching efficiency and gives business owners peace of mind knowing exactly where their most expensive assets are at any given moment. The new service also enhances Housecall Pro’s automated On-My-Way messages with Uber-style vehicle tracking links. This takes away the uncertainty homeowners experience while waiting for the service professional to arrive for an appointment.

“Keeping business vehicles running smoothly, holding drivers accountable, controlling maintenance/fuel costs, and responding to ETA requests are heavy burdens for busy home service professionals – that’s why we built Force by Mojio,” said Kenny Hawk, CEO of Mojio and GM of Force by Mojio. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Housecall Pro and we look forward to helping business owners work simpler and grow faster with our integrated solution!”

Housecall Pro customers that add the Vehicle GPS Tracking service to their account also get full access to the Force by Mojio fleet management service, which includes an easy-to-use web dashboard and handy mobile apps for iOS and Android devices. Key features include live location tracking with helpful safety, security and maintenance alerts; a detailed trip history with safety scores for drivers; and vehicle health monitoring, which includes maintenance management, diagnostic alerts and recall information.

“The feedback from our community on the ability to dispatch their service vehicles more efficiently and improve customer communication has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Roland Ligtenberg, Co-Founder at Housecall Pro. “The ability to keep track of miles and costs associated with their vehicles is an added benefit when it comes to tax time for our Pros. We’re excited to work with Mojio to deliver this smooth integrated experience to both our Pros and their homeowners.”

Housecall Pro’s Vehicle GPS Tracking add-on is available to all Housecall Pro subscribers in the United States starting today for only $20 per vehicle, per month – with no added fees for the tracking device and no contracts. Mojio and Housecall Pro plan to further enhance the integrated solution with new capabilities and features in the near future.

About Mojio:

Scalable, secure and hardware-agnostic, Mojio is the platform and SaaS provider of choice to build, launch and scale connected mobility services. Mojio’s platform and mobile apps deliver a smarter, safer and more convenient car ownership experience for the global driving community. Force by Mojio helps small businesses manage, monitor and maintain their fleets, while delighting their customers with real-time tracking feeds. With over 20 billion miles of telematics data gathered from more than a million vehicles, Mojio’s big data analytics framework uses machine learning to generate actionable insights, unlocking the next generation of revenue streams for companies throughout the automotive value chain.

Founded in 2012, Mojio counts some of the world’s biggest brands as customers, investors and partners, including Amazon, Audi, Bosch, Deutsche Telekom, Microsoft, T-Mobile and Vivint. Mojio is a career-accelerator for driven tech professionals looking to fuel the future of connected mobility. To learn more about joining our team, please visit Mojio’s careers page.

About Housecall Pro:

Housecall Pro is a top-rated, all-in-one business solution, helping over 24,000 home service companies work simpler and grow smarter. With easy-to-use tools for scheduling, dispatching, payments, automating marketing, and more, Housecall Pro helps Pros efficiently manage every aspect of their business all in one place. The software is available through a mobile app and web portal for Pros across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro has been championing Pros through streamlined solutions and strong community support for over eight years.

