Better Collective – Share buyback program completed

Regulatory Release 18/2022

March 29, 2022

On March 1, 2022, Better Collective A/S initiated a share buyback program for up to EUR 5 million to be executed during the period from March 1, 2022, to April 22, 2022.



The following transactions have been executed under the program on March 29, 2022:

Date Number of shares Average weighted purchase price

(SEK per share) Amount (SEK) 29/03/2022 13,347 173.5269 2,316,063.53 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 13,347 2,316,063.53

Following the above purchases, Better Collective A/S holds 481,347 treasury shares corresponding to 0.88 % of the outstanding share capital of the company,

The share buyback program is hereby completed.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 6:00 p.m. CET on March 29, 2022.

About Better Collective

Better Collective is a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of platforms include bettingexpert.com, VegasInsider.com, HLTV.org and Action Network. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO). More information at bettercollective.com.

