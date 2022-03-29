Remote Patient Monitoring Services Now Offered At Victory Medical in Texas

Austin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin, Texas -

Victory Medical, located in Texas, is now offering Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) services to all of its clients.

Remote Patient Monitoring is the use of a device like a blood pressure cuff that is placed in a patients home and transmits blood pressure readings directly to a medical clinic. Victory Medical uses devices that work exactly like a cell phone so no complicated computer programs are necessary for patient readings to be sent to the RPM team. Since the team is watching the patients blood pressure every day, they can immediately recommend necessary changes in medication-without having to make an appointment, wait for a doctor visit opening, and then drive across town to sit in a lobby and wait to see the physician. Usually after seeing the physician and changes to medication are completed, then the patients can go to the pharmacy to pick up prescriptions. In the Victory RPM/CCM program prescriptions could be delivered directly to the patients home.

With Remote Physiologic Monitoring, a dangerous blood pressure elevation would be caught long before a pateint could even talk to a regular physician and medicine could be delivered to their home the next- bypassing the need for complicated physician visits and long wait times in the doctor’s and pharmacies waiting areas. In addition, patients have an open line to the care managers to discuss their medical problems at any time. How many people complain that it’s difficult to get a doctor on the phone these days? Victory combines medical practices and cutting-edge technology that allows for the early intervention and prevention of disease. It is a simple way for a physician to use the latest monitoring devices to keep track of health conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, high/low thyroid, obesity, and depression without the patient having to leave the comfort or safety of their home.

The technology is currently being offered to many of Victory Medical’s patients and the results have been embraced by patients who appreciate the true feeling of safety that daily monitoring offers patients and bode well for the expansion of the service in the future. Moreover, RPM is a Medicare Covered Service which means that those individuals who are covered by Medicare can avail themselves of RPM services at no additional cost. Medicare, through extensive research, has discovered this type of monitoring avoids many hospitalizations. For the government this means cost savings, for ordinary people it means life savings.

The process for signing up for RPM is straightforward and hassle-free. The healthcare provider sets up a remote consultation for the patient with an RPM specialist following which the monitoring devices are sent to the patient’s home. The patient will then take their blood pressure and glucose readings using the simple, at-home devices. The results from the monitoring devices are transmitted automatically to the provider’s dedicated healthcare professionals who monitor for any changes or potential problems. If treatment or intervention is necessary, it can be implemented without requiring an in-person doctor visit.

A spokesperson for Victory Medical talks about the benefits of RPM by saying, “If you are over 65 or you have an aging family member that needs frequent monitoring of their critical health indicators, RPM can make it extremely simple and convenient to stay on top of your or your family member’s health. It gives you and your physician the data required to take the necessary steps for intervention if the need arises. We realize how scary and intimidating it can be to take care of oneself in these uncertain times as we are going through a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. RPM eliminates the hassle of traveling to your medical provider and instead allows you to enjoy all the benefits of personalized service from home. It is an empowering technology that will change the way you approach your health and well-being, and we are proud to offer it to all of our patients here at Victory Medical. To find out more about our services, we recommend you to view the company Facebook page.”

One of the testimonials highlighted on Victory Medical’s website that talks about its RPM services, says, “I just wanted to say how pleased I am with Allison, who is in charge of the remote patient monitoring system, which tracks my daily blood pressure readings. One day my reading was quite a bit lower than normal, and within minutes Allison called to make sure I was feeling all right. Thank you, Allison!”

Victory Medical’s Austin center is located at 4303 Victory Dr, Austin, TX 78704. Its working hours are from 8 AM to 7 PM from Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM on Saturday, and 12 PM to 5 PM on Sunday. Readers can contact the medical provider at the phone number (512) 462-DOCS(3627) or at the email address info@victorymed.com for all inquiries about their services including RPM. The center also has locations in Cedar Park, Marble Falls, and Westlake Hills.

