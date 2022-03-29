Royal Neighbors of America Reports $20.5 Million in Social Impact in 2021

Rock Island, Ill., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Neighbors of America, a fraternal benefit society located in Rock Island, Ill., reports they delivered $20.5 million in social impact in 2021.

A Membership organization that offers life insurance and annuity products, Royal Neighbors is driven by its mission of supporting women and serving communities, making social impact the cornerstone of their work.

The organization evaluates its social impact by measuring four areas including its annual philanthropic investment, annual volunteer value (according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics value of a volunteer hour), the monetary value of the long-term impacts of volunteerism, and total savings provided through their Member Savings program.

“Social impact is when we exercise our rights, responsibilities, obligations, and privileges across a variety of economic, social, and environmental domains,” stated Royal Neighbors Director of Philanthropy Amy Jones. “We go beyond the dollars, and leverage our Membership, our tools and expertise, our innovation, and our history and legacy to benefit our communities and create a better world for all of us.”

“We know that supported women build strong communities,” stated Royal Neighbors Interim-President & CEO, Curt Zeck. “It is part of our core strategy to support and engage our membership through philanthropic investment and a commitment to volunteerism. This mutually reinforces a loop in a virtuous circle that creates a world that we all want to live in.”

“We don’t just care about the impact we make today; we care about the impact we will make for many years to come,” Ms. Jones added. “We are always evaluating how we can engage our Members and leverage our resources to make meaningful, measurable, and lasting impact.”

Royal Neighbors reports their 2021 social impact of $20.5 million is a new record. Stories about Members who exemplify their “neighbor-helping-neighbor” philosophy can be found online at theroyalneighbor.org.

About Royal Neighbors of America

Royal Neighbors of America is a unique provider of life insurance and annuities whose mission is to protect women financially and empower them to improve their lives, families, and communities. Royal Neighbors was founded in 1895 as a membership organization by nine pioneering women who recognized the need to insure the lives of women and children. In 2020, Royal Neighbors was upgraded to “A Excellent” (3rd highest out of 13) by the AM Best Company for overall financial strength and ability to meet ongoing obligations to certificate holders. The rating was affirmed as of November 30, 2021. For more information about Royal Neighbors of America, visit royalneighbors.org.

