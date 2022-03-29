Over 85% of Online Retailers in Switzerland Reported Having Been Victims of Fraud According to 2022 Report Europe Online Payment Fraud and Security

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Online Payment Fraud and Security 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fraudulent digital banking transactions in many different forms are more frequent across Europe



As online payment transactions become more numerous, so do the forms of potential fraudulent activities. B2C E-Commerce losses due to online payment fraud were expected to increase by over 10% worldwide in 2021. Card fraud in E-Commerce comprises more than two-thirds of all card fraud in the UK, and many institutions are implementing increased online security precautions to address consumer concerns. For example, payment habits in the UK and Germany have been influenced by this need for more security and its lack of security discourages many Spanish shoppers from making purchases on social networks.



Online-payment-related fraud on the rise



Losses incurred from online payment fraud are on the rise worldwide and are projected to have more than doubled in the five-year span between 2018 and 2023. In the European region, and most prominently in the UK, consumers are altering their payment habits post-COVID-19 in search of greater security. In Germany, two out of every three E-Commerce companies have identified a noticeable rise in fraudulent activities. Over 85% of online retailers in Switzerland reported having been victims of fraud.

Countries Covered:

Austria

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

United Kingdom



Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary



2. Global Developments

Overview of Online Payment Fraud Trends, February 2022

Overview and Updates of Payment Authentication Solutions, February 2022

Breakdown of Digital Banking Fraudulent Transactions, by Channel, incl. Mobile App, in %, Q3 2019 - Q2 2021

Value of B2C E-Commerce Losses to Online Payment Fraud, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021e

Value of Consumer Losses To Fraudulent Robocalls, in USD billion, 2021e & 2022f

Top Important Factors in Consumers' Online Experience, in % of Consumers, September 2021

Number of Users Making Online Payment With Facial Recognition, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Number of Users Who Will Be Confirming Transactions With Voice Recognition, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

Attitudes Towards Interaction With Business Online, incl. Purchasing, in % of Adult Consumers, January 2021

3. Regional

Reasons for Changed Payment Habits During COVID-19, in % of Consumers, by Austria, Bulgaria, Germany, Italy and the UK, April 2021

Share of Online Retailers Who Experienced Fraud/Attempted Fraud in the Past 12 Months, in %, March 2021

4. UK

E-Commerce Fraud Loss on UK-Issued Cards, in GBP million, and Share of Total Card Fraud, in %, 2015 - 2020

Value of Fraud Losses Committed on a UK-Issued Credit, Debit or Charge Card, by UK and International Location, in GBP million, H1 2018 - H1 2021

Top Reasons For Changes in Payment Method Habits Changes Amid COVID-19, in % of Consumers, April 2021

Share of Adult Consumers Who Use More Security Steps While Online, in %, January 2021

5. Germany

Share of E-Commerce Companies Who Stated that Fraud Had Risen Sharply/Very Sharply, in %, March 2021

Share of E-Commerce Companies Who Stated That Fraud Had Risen Due To COVID-19, in %, March 2021

Top Reasons For Payment Method Habits Changes Amid COVID-19, in % of Consumers, April 2021

6. France

Most Trusted Payment Methods, by Degree of Confidence, in % of Adults, October 2021

Fraud Risks in Payment Methods, by Type, and by Importance Degree, in % of Adults, October 2021

Top Situations of Being a Victim of Fraud, by Degree of Fear, in % of Adults, October 2021

7. Spain

Breakdown of Reasons for Never Purchasing on a Social Network, in % of Online Shoppers, 2020 & 2021

8. Italy

Top Reasons For Payment Method Habits Changes Amid COVID-19, in % of Consumers, April 2021

9. Austria

Share of Respondents Who Have Been Victims of Internet Fraud, in %, November 2020

Top Internet Fraud Types Experienced, in % of Respondents, November 2020

Top Important Factors When Shopping Online, in % of Respondents, September 2021

Top Reasons For Payment Method Habits Changes Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, in % of Consumers, April 2021

10. Switzerland

Share of Online Retailers Who Have Been Affected by Fraud, in %, 2021



Companies Mentioned

American Express

Discover Financial Services

JCB

Mastercard Inc

UnionPay

Visa Inc



