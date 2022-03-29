Santa Clara Valley Water District Determines Projectmates Is the Right Tool to Manage Its Vast Construction Program

Richardson, TX, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Projectmates, the Owner-focused construction project management software, is pleased to announce that Santa Clara Valley Water District (Valley Water) has selected the Projectmates platform to manage its vast construction program. By implementing Projectmates, the water district will have the needed tools to track and manage its $8.26 billion capital improvement plan.

After a competitive request for proposals (RFP) process, Projectmates emerged as the clear choice to provide Valley Water with the all-in-one construction project management solution they were seeking. Valley Water will leverage Projectmates to reduce schedule delays, save money on projects, and have all project stakeholders use one ‘single source of truth’ to increase collaboration and communication. Projectmates’ real-time dashboards and reports, ease of use, and mobile capabilities were key factors in the decision.

“Valley Water was facing limitations in their previous software and had no real-time visibility into project progress, which led to additional questions and confusion,” said Varsha Bhave, founder and CTO of Systemates, Inc., the company behind Projectmates. “With major capital improvement projects on the horizon, the water district needed a secure platform that allows for real-time transparency across their entire construction program. And because Projectmates is accessible from anywhere, Valley Water team members can now quickly find, manage and collaborate on the latest project documents and changes, leading to clearer lines of communication, reduced errors, and less rework.”

The water district manages and operates a complex and integrated water supply infrastructure, including dams, reservoirs, pipelines, pump stations, treatment plants, and recycled water facilities. Projects in their capital improvement program that will be managed in Projectmates include water supply, flood protection, water resources stewardship, building and ground repairs, as well as new infrastructure projects.

For more information about Projectmates and its full capabilities, please visit www.projectmates.com.

About Projectmates by Systemates, Inc.

Projectmates is a construction program management software platform that is configurable, intuitive, and easy to use. Richardson, TX-based Systemates, Inc. is the company behind Projectmates; and, its commitment to continuous improvement has made Projectmates one of the most valued products in the AECO market today. Projectmates' collaborative platform dramatically improves project execution, cuts costs and delays, increases accountability and reduces risks. With features such as construction workflow, capital planning and cost tracking, Projectmates solves many of the construction industry’s pressing problems.

Attachment