DEADLINE ALERT for BFLY, GWGH, GATO, and MP: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFLY)

Class Period: February 16, 2021 – November 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Butterfly had overstated its post-Merger business and financial prospects; (2) notwithstanding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Butterfly’s financial projections failed to take into account the pandemic’s broad consequences, which included healthcare logistical challenges, and medical personnel fatigue; (3) accordingly, Butterfly’s gross margin levels and revenue projections were less sustainable than the Company had represented; (4) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Butterfly’s business and financial condition; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH)

Class Period: June 2020 L Bonds Offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 19, 2022

The complaint filed in this action alleges that GWGH misrepresented its investment in Ben LP.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO )

Class Period: October 28, 2020 – January 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the technical report for Gatos’s primary mine, the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, contained certain errors; (2) that, among other things, the mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP)

Class Period: May 1, 2020 – February 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) FVAC had overstated its due diligence efforts and expertise with respect to identifying target companies to acquire; (2) FVAC performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy MP Materials prior to the Business Combination, or else ignored significant red flags regarding, among other things, Legacy MP Materials’ management, compliance policies, and Mountain Pass’s profitability; (3) as a result, the Company’s future business and financial prospects post-Business Combination were overstated; (4) MP Materials engaged in an abusive transfer price manipulation scheme with a related party in the People’s Republic of China to artificially inflate the Company’s profits; (5) MP Materials’ ore at Mountain Pass was not economically viable to harvest for rare earth metals; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

