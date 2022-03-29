Co-developer of COVID-19 Vaccine Joins GreenLight Advisory Board

BOSTON, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenLight Biosciences, PBC, a biotechnology company focused on RNA research, product design, development, and manufacturing for human, animal, and plant health, is proud to welcome Barney Graham, MD, PhD., to its Human Health Scientific Advisory Board.



The former deputy director of the NIAID Vaccine Research Center, Dr. Graham is an immunologist, virologist, and clinical trials physician with an extensive background in basic and translational research applied to vaccine development. He is best known for his research on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, coronaviruses, HIV, and other emerging viral diseases.

“I look forward to working with GreenLight to advance affordable mRNA manufacturing options and improve global health equity,” said Dr. Graham.

Until his retirement last year, Dr. Graham was the chief of the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory and Translational Science Core. He was named one of the world’s 100 most influential individuals and one of the Heroes of the Year in 2021 by Time magazine for his role in developing the COVID-19 vaccine. He was also recognized as the Federal Employee of the Year by the Partnership for Public Service.

Dr. Graham is an author on more than 500 scientific publications and a thought leader on emerging viral diseases and pandemic preparedness. He was involved in the advanced evaluation of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies for HIV, Ebola, and Chikungunya. He also developed novel vaccines for RSV, influenza, Zika, paramyxoviruses, and coronaviruses including the first COVID-19 vaccine and monoclonal antibody to enter clinical testing and that subsequently achieved Emergency Use Authorization and licensure.

Dr. Graham obtained his MD from the University of Kansas School of Medicine, and his PhD in Microbiology & Immunology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, where he rose to the rank of Professor of Medicine with a joint appointment in the Department of Microbiology & Immunology. He is the recipient of numerous international awards and accolades for his contributions to research.

“We are delighted to have Dr. Graham join as an advisor,” said Amin Khan, GreenLight’s Human Health chief scientific officer. “Dr. Graham’s expertise in structure-based vaccine design, and translational medicine will help accelerate our progress in solving some of the world’s biggest problems by delivering on the full potential of RNA.”

About GreenLight Biosciences

GreenLight Biosciences aims to address some of the world’s biggest problems by delivering on the full potential of RNA for human health and agriculture. Our RNA platform allows us to research, design, and manufacture for human, animal, and plant health. In human health, this includes mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. In agriculture, this includes RNA to protect honeybees and a range of crops. The company’s platform is protected by numerous patents. GreenLight’s human health product candidates are in the pre-clinical stage, and its product candidates for the agriculture market are in the early stages of development or regulatory review. GreenLight is a public benefit corporation that trades under the ticker GRNA on Nasdaq. For more information, visit our website.

