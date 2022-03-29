Proactive news headlines including SWMBRD Sports, Imperial Helium, Western Magnesium, Milestone Scientific, PyroGenesis Canada and Copper Fox Metals

New York , March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Canadian PM candidate supports adoption of cryptocurrency click here
- Auctus Advisors upbeat on Imperial Helium following production testing at its two wells in Alberta click here
- ACME Lithium kicks off induced polarization survey at its Warm Springs project in Oregon click here
- Cloud DX inks two-year contract with Ontario paramedics for remote patient monitoring click here
- SWMBRD Sports updates on manufacturing preparations for its proprietary Swimboard click here
- Lion Copper and Gold CEO discusses landmark agreement with Rio Tinto at its Nevada copper assets click here
- Renforth Resources says recent drilling at Victoria West target showing evidence of high-grade nickel mineralization click here
- VR Resources says set to start third drill program at its Hecla-Kilmer (H-K) property in Ontario click here
- BioSig Technologies partners with Summit Blue Capital to provide leasing and finance program for its PURE EP System click here
- Western Magnesium says its commercial pilot plant is near completion click here
- VolitionRx strikes exclusive $28M deal with Heska Corp to sell its Nu.Q vet cancer screening test click here
- Lucky Minerals says soil alteration mapping expands southern alteration zone at Wayka click here
- Goldseek Resources says it is hitting mineralization in all holes drilled at Beschefer project in Quebec click here
- Revive Therapeutics to seek data safety board nod for emergency use application to FDA for Bucillamine in COVID-19 in 2Q click here
- Golden Shield Resources set to kick off Phase 2 drill program at Mazoa Hill on the Marudi Mountain gold project in Guyana click here
- Viscount Mining kicks off Phase 4 drilling at its Silver Cliff property in Colorado click here
- Therma Bright submits its AcuVid COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva test application for FDA Emergency Use Authorization click here
- Milestone Scientific Inc commences sales of CompuFlo Epidural disposables at two surgery centers in California click here
- Emmaus Life Sciences says its Endari sickle cell treatment to be added to Florida Medicaid’s preferred drug list click here
- i-80 Gold solidifies balance sheet in 4Q and closes out 2021 with ample funds to advance its projects in Nevada click here
- Kovo HealthTech beats 2021 revenue guidance as two strategic acquisitions contribute to core Revenue Cycle Management business click here
- Lumina Gold unveils more encouraging drill results from Cangrejos asset in Ecuador click here
- Think Research announces launch of clinical trial Electronic Data Capture platform at subsidiary BioPharma Services click here
- PyroGenesis Canada appoints Steve McCormick to the position of vice president, Corporate Affairs; schedules conference call click here
- Adastra Holdings announces subsidiary Adastra Labs achieved record month of production volume in February click here
- Bridgeline Digital says one of the largest lifestyle retailers in Asia has selected the company's site search to power a new eCommerce site for its sports retail brand click here
- Nextech AR Solutions signs new deals to expand reach into eCommerce 3D modelling and AR space click here
- LexaGene unveils advancements to its sample preparation cartridge for veterinary market click here
- Rio2 receives first deposit of US$25M from Fenix gold stream deal with Wheaton Precious Metals click here
- Metal Energy acquires 49% interest in Manibridge nickel project, Manitoba click here
- First Mining Gold appoints Jeff Reinson as its chief operating officer click here
- Planet 13 posts strong Q4 revenue growth click here
- Guardforce AI sets up subsidiaries in Dubai and Australia to focus on robotics click here
- Copper Fox Metals spends C$182,041 on exploration in its fiscal first quarter of 2022 click here
- Manganese X Energy Corp commissions second market report on Battery Hill manganese project click here
