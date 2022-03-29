Canadians can jumpstart their summer vacation with Sunwing’s best deals of the season

Customers can save up to 30 percent on vacation packages to popular sun destinations



TORONTO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian travellers can take advantage of Sunwing’s best deals of the season, on now, on all inclusive vacation packages to sought after sun destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. The tour operator is offering customers fantastic savings of up to 30 percent on escapes to the tropics when they book by April 17, 2022, and travel between May 1, 2022, and October 31, 2022.

“As we enter a new season of travel, one with no inbound testing requirements for the first time in nearly two years, we’re thrilled to offer our customers our lowest and most competitive prices for their highly-anticipated return to paradise,” says Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “With a range of all inclusive packages to choose from and experiences suited to every travel style, Sunwing’s savings offer means our customers can book the vacations they’ve been dreaming of at the right price and with more flexibility than ever before.”

Families can get ahead of the crowd and start planning their summer vacations at Ocean Coral and Turquesa in Riviera Maya, as Sunwing offers great rates on family-friendly escapes along Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Both parents and kids will enjoy elevated amenities and services designed for making memories together, including an extensive pool complex with a dedicated kids pool, bowling alley and kids and teens clubs. Families can also devour milkshakes and burgers at the resort’s 1950s-themed restaurant, topped off with sweets at the ice cream parlour, before settling in modern accommodations well-suited for the whole family.

Surrounded by acres of lush palm groves in Punta Cana lies Riu Bambu, the idyllic tropical escape in the Dominican Republic with a host of amenities groups of all ages will appreciate. Situated on the scenic Arena Gorda Beach, this resort offers sprawling white sands with exciting water sports for every comfort level, five outdoor pools and kids pools, unlimited access to ‘Splash Water World’ water park for kids and kids at heart and complimentary entry for guests aged 18 and older to legendary Riu Pool Parties with varying themes throughout the week, hosted by the region’s top DJs and performers. Should they wish to explore more of what Riu has to offer, guests can use select facilities at Riu Naiboa.

Those in search of an all inclusive escape in an exotic setting will find much to discover at Playa Blanca Resort in Panama, one of the most biodiverse destinations on the planet. Nestled along the Pacific Ocean on a prime stretch of beach in Playa Blanca, families, friends and couples alike can enjoy oceanfront elegance and resort-style amenities including access to the largest saltwater swimming pool in Central America, a winding water slide, international dining options with samples of local Panamanian cuisine and fresh seafood and lively evening entertainment. Guests also have the unique opportunity to get up close and personal with tropical birds and more exotic wildlife at the mini zoo on site.

With access to top-rated all inclusive resorts and the best deals of the season, Sunwing customers can travel in style and on budget to their dream vacation destination under our wing. Plus, with more flexibility than ever before, customers can change their upcoming plans anytime with no fees* and choose from a range of comprehensive travel insurance options.

*Customers can change their travel dates, destination or resort up to seven days prior to departure. Terms & Conditions apply.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

For more information:

Melanie Anne Filipp

Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Sunwing Travel Group

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df3ebff7-d8df-4486-87a5-990f1f6c4a91