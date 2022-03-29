Freeze Drying Equipment Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of USD 8996 Million by 2030: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global freeze drying equipment had a market share of USD 3721.21 million in 2017. According to the new report from Straits Research, it is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

What is Freeze Drying? How is Freeze Drying important?

Freeze drying, otherwise called lyophilization or cryodesiccation, is a process that includes freezing the item, bringing down pressure, then eliminating the ice by sublimation. It enhances the shelf-life of the items and helps keep the flavor and ingredients of the food products intact. It comprises four parts: a drying chamber, a vacuum pump, a heat source, and a condenser. Applications of freeze dryers are across different sectors such as food and beverage, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and health care.

Freeze drying is a suitable method for removing water from heat-sensitive products. It achieves a high-quality output at a low temperature, pressure, and cost compared to the dehydration methods. This procedure is preferred for drying fruits, vegetables, packaged products, and extracts. Due to its feasibility and efficiency, freeze drying products are highly demanded.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/freeze-drying-equipment-market/request-sample





Key Insights

From all the product types, industrial freeze dryers hold ~50% of the market share of the total revenue generated in 2021.

of the market share of the total revenue generated in 2021. Based on applications, the Food and beverage industry made the most use of freeze drying equipment in 2021.

made the most use of freeze drying equipment in 2021. Country-wise, the highest revenue was generated in Asia-Pacific. It held ~40% of the market share in 2021.

of the market share in 2021. Due to the technological advancements and infrastructural developments in the emerging economies, the demand for freeze drying technologies in these regions is growing considerably.





Overview of Freeze Drying Equipment Market

Freeze drying is a process to eliminate water or other solvents from the sample, allowing the ice to change directly from a solid to a vapor without passing through a liquid state. It comprises a drying chamber, a vacuum pump, a heat source, and a condenser. It is great for long haul safeguarding of different examples or items utilized in various enterprises like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, etc. The uses of the lyophilized item are immense as it builds durability to the product.

There is a requirement for expanding the shelf-life of the food items for its utilization by the people from space studies, defense, travel and tourism industry, etc. One of the most utilized freeze-dried items is instant coffee. The pharmaceutical sector employs freeze drying methods to store medications and vaccines. Viruses, antibodies, microscopic organisms are put away involving this technique by the labs for additional examination.

Developed nations like India, China, and Japan go through many infrastructural improvements and technological developments. The expanding number of eateries, research labs, and clinics is soaring the interest for freeze drying equipment. As these types of gear are plausible, time powerful, and valuable, it has prompted the restaurants' realignment across these nations. The hotel industry s has moved to freeze drying equipment for viable storage of food items.

Like the developed countries, the emerging economies are taking on new life patterns. Expanding utilization of processed food ready-to-cook meals, owing to growing cities and the fast life of consumers, enlarges the freeze drying equipment market. The research by the pharma industries has been a leap forward in working on the nature of patients' lives with different cancers, immune systems, hereditary problems, and so on. With the developing interest in biopharmaceuticals, the requirement for decreasing assembling costs is fundamental without thinking twice about the security, quality, and adequacy of items. This has prompted the developing need for freeze drying equipment in these regions.





Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/freeze-drying-equipment-market/global/





Impact of COVID-19 on the Freeze Drying Equipment Market

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the market adversely. The production of freeze drying supplies declined during the initial period of 2020, and the manufacturing units were closed down because of the limitations forced by the state-run administrations. Yet, this provoked a startling interest in freeze drying equipment in the Pharma industry . There was a requirement for the ceaseless diagnosis and testing while staying away from actual contact. This prompted the fast reception of freeze drying technologies in the business.

As the restaurants were closed for eating, there was a decrease in the orders. As these restaurants are used to the bulk ordering of ingredients, there was a need to store these items appropriately. This spiked the interest for freeze dryers on the lookout. After the lockdown was lifted and every one of the businesses continued work, the requirement for freeze drying equipment expanded gradually.

The manufacturing units developed their production capacity to 100% to fulfill the rising need for the equipment. The constant development and advancement in the emerging economies post-pandemic in food processing, biotechnology, and drug R&D businesses further extended the worldwide freeze drying equipment market. A shift towards completely automated producing units is also one of the global market's driving variables.





Global Freeze Drying Equipment Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Industrial

Laboratory

General Purpose

By Application

Biotechnology

Pharmaceuticals

Food Processing

Surgical Procedures

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

SMEA





List of Key Players

GEA Group

Tofflon Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Azbil Corporation

Millrock Technology

Hoff Enterprise group.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/freeze-drying-equipment-market/request-sample





Detailed Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Freeze-Drying Equipment Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Device Type Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Industrial

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Laboratory

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 General Purpose

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Application Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Biotechnology

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Pharmaceuticals

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Food Processing

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.5 Surgical Procedures

6.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.5 Mexico

7.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.1 Economic Overview

7.3.2 Market Scenario

7.3.3 Brazil

7.3.4 Argentina

7.3.5 Colombia

7.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 The U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.5 India

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.8 Rest Of APAC

7.6 Middle East

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 South Arabia

7.6.4 The UAE

7.6.5 Qatar

7.6.6 Oman

7.6.7 Turkey

7.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

7.7 Africa

7.7.1 Economic Overview

7.7.2 Market Scenario

7.7.3 Nigeria

7.7.4 South Africa

7.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Industry Structure

8.3 GEA Group

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Portfolio

8.4 Tofflon Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd

8.5 Azbil Corporation

8.6 Azbil Corporation

8.7 Millrock Technology

8.8 Hoff Enterprise Group.

9 Conclusion & Recommendation

10 Acronyms & Abbreviations





For More Information, TOC, Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/freeze-drying-equipment-market/toc





Market News

The announcement of the Bench-top laboratory freeze dryer— Lyoquest Arctic was made by Azbil Corporation in 2020 .

. In 2020, Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH (Germany) entered into a collaboration with Elementar Americas to promote its product portfolio all over the USA.

Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH (Germany) entered into a collaboration with Elementar Americas to promote its product portfolio all over the USA. In 2019 , a partnership was made between Millrock Technology and Purdue University. They received a grant of USD 7,50,000 to research developments of freeze drying technologies.

, a partnership was made between Millrock Technology and Purdue University. They received a grant of USD 7,50,000 to research developments of freeze drying technologies. In 2019, LyoConstellation , the new freezer dryer series, was announced by S.P. Industries USA.

, the new freezer dryer series, was announced by S.P. Industries USA. In 2018, the GEA group launched controlled nucleation technology that facilitates uniform ice crystal formation in the laboratory and production-scale freeze dryers with a minimum degree of supercooling.





News Media

Dry-aged Beef: What Makes It So Expensive?

Top 7 Asia-Pacific Pharma Companies Developing COVID19 Vaccine

Top 10 CBD Beverage companies in the world





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Air-Dried Food Market : Information by Product (Coffee Beans, Herbs, Meats), Form (Flakes), End-User (Household, Commercial), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Dried Herbs Market : Information by Product Type, Form (Powdered Herb, Whole Herb), Nature (Organic), Drying Method (Air Drying), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Medical Refrigerators Market : Information by Type (Blood Bank Refrigerators and Plasma Freezers, Pharmacy Refrigerators and Freezers), End Use, and Region — Forecast till 2029

Bupivacaine Injection Market : Information by Type (0.25%, 0.50%, 0.75%), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Viral Vaccines Market : Information by Type (Preventive Vaccine, Therapeutic Viral), Indication (Influenza, Hepatitis), Route of Administration, Patient Type, and Region — Forecast till 2029





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.



So let us put our minds together. We will make your vision a reality and help you grow.



