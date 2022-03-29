Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts' Student Awarded ABHES Scholarship

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts student was awarded the 7th-annual Christopher J. Eaton Scholarship Award for 2022 by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). Samantha Phee, a third-term Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA) program student from the San Mateo Campus, received this year's scholarship at the 18th-Annual National Conference on Allied Health Education. The event was held at the Roosevelt New Orleans, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New Orleans, on Thursday, March 10.

The $5,000 scholarship, applied to educational expenses, came with complimentary conference registration, two nights' hotel stay, and roundtrip airfare. The selection was based on specific criteria, including active enrollment within an ABHES-accredited program, embodying integrity and perseverance, and showcasing persistence, dedication, and a highly positive attitude.

"Pushing through an intensive program requires passion and dedication, but it takes grit to continue when things don't always go as planned," says Phee. "I surprised myself in receiving this award, representing Gurnick. The PTA program has been a true honor." Phee says she gravitated toward this field because she wanted to find answers in biomechanics and rehabilitation. "I specifically chose to pursue this route because I enjoy working closely with patients and collaborating in interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary teams," Phee says.

Classmates describe Phee as someone who always has time to help tutor others, while instructors speak to her character. "We are all excited for Samantha to be recognized by ABHES for the 7th-annual Christopher J Eaton Scholarship," says PTA program director Dr. Rebecca Cheema. "Samantha is very diligent in her academic preparation toward her career as a PT assistant and has been very active in community service throughout her enrollment as a student. It is always a tremendous experience to see such a deserving student be recognized at this level."

Fred Faridian, San Mateo campus director, adds, "It was a pleasure to attend the ABHES Annual Conference and see our student Samantha Phee receive the award. Those of us present from Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts were very proud as Samantha delivered a beautiful and heartfelt speech. We are thankful to ABHES for this opportunity and wish Samantha success pursuing her education and career goals."

The Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts' PTA program is an associate degree level program that takes approximately 11 months to complete*.

View a video of Phee on YouTube or Vimeo.

*80 Approved Instructional weeks, including 36 weeks of prerequisites taken before enrollment.

Press contact at cchamberlin@gurnick.edu. Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is a private, post-secondary educational institution operating six campuses across California.

