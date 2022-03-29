Mainvest partners with Meta to unlock community capital for small businesses

Salem, MA, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainvest, the investment platform connecting small businesses with local investors, is now listed on Meta’s Small Business Funding Resource as a source of funding. Reaching thousands of business owners, Meta’s Small Business Funding hub was launched in 2021 with the goal of connecting SMBs with purpose-driven grant & loan opportunities, business resources and small business networking groups. With the addition of Mainvest, SMBs can now explore alternative financing options that help them engage with their communities and grow sustainably.

On a mission to democratize access to capital and investment, Mainvest is disrupting the way that local economies grow. Mainvest is a licensed funding portal under Regulation Crowdfunding, which was passed in 2016 as Title III of the JOBS Act. As an alternative source of financing, Mainvest lowers barriers to capital access and offers a more flexible option for SMBs at all stages:

No credit checks or personal guarantees are required

No dilution of ownership thanks to the debt-based Revenue Sharing Note

Repayments are tied to revenue instead of a set interest rate

Debt is subordinated, making it easy to combine with traditional sources of capital

Brick and mortar small businesses should take note of Mainvest as a way to access funding without needing to engage private equity investors nor take on additional term loans. By engaging local investors in the community, businesses can also fuel customer loyalty and boost marketing buzz by embarking on a fundraising campaign. Businesses are able to raise from $20,000 to over $1 million through Mainvest (the legal maximum per year under RegCF is $5 million), and the typical investment minimum is just $100, making it an accessible choice for everyday community members. Mainvest saw over $9MM invested into hundreds of local businesses in 2021 alone, and anticipates further growth in 2022, especially with the increased visibility in the Hub.

“We’re excited to engage with a wider audience of SMB's on Meta’s platform and to help them unlock the ability to raise funds from community investors," notes Mainvest CEO, Nick Mathews. “Most small businesses think that their only options are to take on term loans or bootstrap capital but, especially coming out of such a volatile period of time, savvy entrepreneurs should consider alternatives. Furthermore, we’re seeing that investors are excited about the chance to invest in brick and mortar SMBs, so it’s a win-win for businesses seeking funding and investors seeking new opportunities.”

SMBs can visit the funding experience on Facebook for free to learn more about Mainvest and get started.

