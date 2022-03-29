UPS Canada’s Safest Drivers Join Nearly 1,500 More Globally into the Circle of Honor

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced the induction of 1,495 of its drivers into the Circle of Honor, including 38 from Canada, an elite group of UPS drivers who have not had an avoidable accident for 25 years or more. Made up of drivers across four continents, this new class has a total of 37,375 years of safe driving.



Recent Canadian Inductee, Adrian Henry shares the pride he feels when asked about this elite club. “My customers have gotten curious about what the Circle of Honor patch means. They are surprised that I was able to achieve this and when they find out there’s more at UPS, they always congratulate me.”

“In this era of distracted driving, it’s an incredible accomplishment when our drivers are inducted into the UPS Circle of Honor,” said Carol B. Tomé, UPS CEO. “All UPS drivers understand the important role rigorous training and safety protocols play in keeping them, and our communities, safe. Collectively, our drivers log more than 5.6 billion kilometres each year on roadways around the world, and our Circle of Honor drivers are among the safest on the road. I’m so very proud of what our Circle of Honor drivers represent.”

As the global pandemic underscored the essential nature of their services, UPSers demonstrated a commitment to health and safety that reached beyond the workplace.

“Our drivers were a crucial part of the global team that helped deliver nearly 1.5 billion vaccines in 110 countries at 99+% on-time performance,” said Kate Gutmann, President, International, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions. “I send my heartfelt appreciation to all of them and commend them for their safety first commitment.”

With the approach of World Health and Safety at Work Day on April 28, UPS encourages all drivers to be more intentional about safe driving habits. According to the World Health Organization, distracted drivers are approximately four times more likely to be involved in a car crash than those who are not distracted.

Read more about UPS Circle of Honor drivers, including new inductees, on About.UPS.com.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world’s largest companies, with 2021 revenue of $97.3 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. Focused on its purpose statement, “Moving our world forward by delivering what matters,” the company’s 534,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes an unwavering stance in support of diversity, equality, and inclusion. More information can be found at www.ups.com , about.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com .

Source: mediarelations@ups.com



