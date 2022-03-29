Focus on Customers Continues with Idaho Milk Products’ Episode 5 ‘High Protein Yogurts’

Jerome, Idaho, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Milk Products will present Episode 5 in their Formulating with Milk Proteins webinar series on ‘High Protein Yogurts: Principles, Challenges & Options’. In this upcoming free webinar, attendees will delve into the importance of taste, texture and how to use the different components of milk to maximize consumer preference. They will gain knowledge on how to choose the best proteins for their products, and what equipment and expertise are available to help formulate set, stirred and drinkable yogurts.

Guest speakers will be Hari Meletharayil, PhD., Vice President of Product Research at Dairy Management, Inc., Florian Middelhuis, MBA, Vice President of Sales & Marketing and Pratishtha Verma, Research and Development Scientist at Idaho Milk Products.

Hari Meletharayil leads product research programs in cheese, fermented products and dairy beverages. Hari coordinates activities across different innovation labs as part of the nationally coordinated network of technical centers to drive dairy innovation.

Florian Middelhuis joined the Idaho Milk Products team in 2020 as Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Florian came to Idaho Milk Products from Meggle in Germany, as Business Unit Manager for their Dairy Ingredients group. Previously he was working with Friesland Campina, where he was based in Singapore as Regional Sales Manager for the Asia Pacific market. Florian received his bachelor's degree in Marketing and International Trade from Hogeschool Enschede and an MBA from the University of Liverpool.

Pratishtha Verma joined Idaho Milk Products in 2020 as Research & Development Scientist. She is working on ingredient applications aimed at increasing the protein load as well as developing new application areas for milk ingredients. Pratishtha completed her MS in Dairy Manufacturing at South Dakota State University.

This fifth webinar will be cast on April 14, 2022, and be hosted by Global Food Forums, Inc. Those wishing to register can contact our team at marketing@idahomilk.us.

###

About Idaho Milk Products

Idaho Milk Products is a privately held, vertically integrated international milk processing leader, supplying Milk Protein Isolate (MPI), Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC), Milk Permeate, and Cream derivatives to customers around the globe. Owned by local Idaho dairy farmers, Idaho Milk Products has a dedicated consistent milk supply and delivers reliable, quality dairy ingredients. For more information, visit idahomilkproducts.com.

Attachments