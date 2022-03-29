TruStone Home Mortgage consultants recognized as Minnesota Housing Top Producers for 2021

PLYMOUTH, Minn., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Several TruStone Home Mortgage employees were recognized as Minnesota Housing Top Producers for 2021. This designation recognizes individuals’ first mortgage production each quarter through Minnesota Housing, a state agency that works with lenders to provide affordable homebuyer solutions.



The Minnesota Housing Top Producing Loan Officer Program has been recognizing individual loan officers with the highest volume of Minnesota Housing program loans for more than a decade. Loan officers from the participating lender network who meet regional production volume thresholds are recognized at one of three levels: Platinum, Gold and Silver. TruStone Home Mortgage is proud to recognize three loan officers for Minnesota Housing Top Producing Loan Officer Awards:

Platinum Level (top 10%): Wendy Nelson, Assistant Vice President/Area Sales Manager

Gold Level: JoLee McDevitt, Mortgage Consultant

Silver Level: Eric Feld, Mortgage Consultant



“Wendy, JoLee and Eric have proven their commitment to our members,” says Frank Planton, Vice President/Mortgage Sales Manager at TruStone Home Mortgage. “Being honored by Minnesota Housing and obtaining Platinum, Gold and Silver level statuses makes me proud to know they have the best interest of our members at heart. I celebrate their achievements and congratulate those they’ve helped in making a house their home.”

About TruStone Home Mortgage

TruStone Home Mortgage is a division of TruStone Financial Credit Union and an Equal Housing Opportunity lender that provides mortgage financing throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin. To learn more about the mortgage products and services offered, visit TruStone.org/Mortgage.

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors since 1939. Having been founded as a teachers’ credit union, education is driven into the mission. It has 23 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s second largest credit union, with assets of $4 billion as of February 28, 2022 and a mortgage servicing portfolio of more than $2 billion. TruStone was named one of 100 top-performing U.S. Credit Unions in 2020 by S&P Global Market Intelligence and ranked as a top five Best-In-State credit union by Forbes magazine in 2021. To learn more, visit TruStone.org.

Contact: Karen Greisinger, Senior Vice President, Director of Channel Marketing

Phone: 763.595.4002 Karen.Greisinger@TruStone.org

