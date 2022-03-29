MEDIA ADVISORY: Press Conference: Health Coalition to release investigation into Ford government cuts to public COVID testing, privatization, exorbitant user charges, 2-tier health care & violation of the Canada Health Act

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What: At the end of December, the Ford government strictly curtailed access to publicly delivered and funded PCR testing for COVID 19. While public testing was cut dramatically, private for-profit chain corporations have been contracted to provide testing. Health Coalition interns called the private clinics to find out whether they are selling medically necessary tests for cash, which is a violation of the Canada Health Act. The results of the Coalition’s investigation will be released in a press conference by Zoom tomorrow.

When: Media conference by Zoom on Wednesday, March 30 at 10 a.m.

Speakers: Natalie Mehra, executive director, Ontario Health Coalition Dr. Gordon Guyatt, physician, Ontario Health Coalition board member, professor at McMaster University Cathryn Hoy, RN, President, Ontario Nurses’ Association

For more information: Natalie Mehra (416) 230-6402.