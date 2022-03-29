FirstBank Announces “Money Manager” Giveaways for National Financial Literacy Month

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” today announced two “Money Manager” giveaways to promote financial health during National Financial Literacy Month. Throughout April, customers and noncustomers will have the chance to win $100 - $500 prizes in exchange for practicing good budgeting and goal-setting habits.



Entrants are also encouraged to share their best money saving tips via an online entry form and may see those same financial tips pop up across FirstBank’s social channels, using the hashtag #moneymanagermonday. You can enter to win one or both giveaways by doing the following:

#MoneyManagerMonday Giveaway:

Beginning March 28, visit efirstbankblog.com/moneymanagermonday to submit a short entry form and share an optional money management tip.

FirstBank will randomly select three winners from the previous week who will receive a $100 Visa e-Gift Card.

Winners (12 total) will be announced on the FirstBank Facebook page each Monday through April 25, 2022.



Money Manager Bonus Bucks Giveaway:

Anyone who uses the “Budget” and/or “Set Goal” features in the free FirstBank Mobile App between April 1 and 30, 2022, will be entered to win. *Must be a FirstBank customer to log in to the FirstBank Mobile App; otherwise, people may enter the contest by mail-in entry. More details are available on efirstbankblog.com/moneymanagermonday.

10 winners will be randomly selected on May 5, 2022, and announced on May 9, 2022.

All 10 winners will receive $500 each via direct deposit (available to FirstBank customers) or Visa e-Gift Card.

FirstBank will also be sharing financial health content on its Smart Cents blog throughout the month, including tips on how to budget, save, pay down debt and manage finances.

Additionally, customers can use FirstBank’s Money Manager tool on the FirstBank Mobile App to create budgets, set financial goals, monitor spending activity, track expenses, and more. For more information about the Money Manager tool and giveaways, visit efirstbankblog.com/moneymanagermonday.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking and has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining more than $25 billion in assets and 110 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing nearly $75 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program.

For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

MEMBER FDIC

