Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG), Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), and Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint has been filed against Bright Health Group alleging that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, the Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Complaint alleges the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Bright Health had overstated its post-IPO business and financial prospects; (ii) the Company was ill-equipped to handle the impact of COVID-19-related costs; (iii) the Company was experiencing a decline in premium revenue because of a failure to capture risk adjustment on newly added lives; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Bright Health's business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Chegg alleging that the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose known adverse facts about Chegg's business, operations, and prospects, including that: (i) Chegg's increase in subscribers, growth, and revenue had been a temporary effect of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in remote education for the vast majority of United States students and once the pandemic-related restrictions eased and students returned to campuses nationwide, Chegg's extraordinary growth trends would end; (ii) Chegg's subscriber and revenue growth were largely due to the facilitation of remote education cheating – an unstable business proposition – rather than the strength of its business model or the acumen of its senior executives and directors; and (iii) as a result, the Company's current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against DocuSign alleging that Defendants, throughout the Class Period, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on DocuSign’s business was positive, not negative; (ii) DocuSign misrepresented the role that the Covid-19 pandemic had on its growth; (iii) DocuSign downplayed the impact that a “return to normal” would have on the Company’s growth and business; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against Meta Materials alleging Defendants, throughout the Class Period, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) the business combination of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and Metamaterial Inc. would result in an SEC investigation and subpoena in the matter captioned In the Matter of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.; (ii) the Company had materially overstated its business connections and dealings; (iii) the Company had materially overstated its ability to produce and commercialize its products; (iv) the Company had materially overstated its products’ novelty and capabilities; (v) the Company’s products did not have the potential to be disruptive because, among other things, the Company priced its products too high; and (vi) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

