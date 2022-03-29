NEXEN TIRE Unveils 80th Anniversary Emblem – Observing the Company’s Eight Decade History

SEOUL, South Korea, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, recently unveiled a commemorative 80th Anniversary emblem to observe the Company's eight decades in the tire manufacturing sector.



The new commemorative emblem incorporates NEXEN TIRE's legacy and history, symbolizing the importance of the Company's long-term commitment to its consumers. The overall design of the emblem resembles a moving tire, demonstrating NEXEN TIRE's initiatives of meeting the different mobility needs of its consumers. NEXEN TIRE will celebrate its formal 80th anniversary on May 1, 2022, which will mark the company's incorporation.

Founded in 1942, NEXEN TIRE has played a pivotal role in the tire manufacturing business. Eight decades later, the Company is still a cutting-edge brand known for its quality, innovative products, and, manufacturing competitiveness.

"I'm honored to introduce this commemorative emblem and kick off our 80th anniversary celebration," stated Travis Kang, Global CEO of NEXEN TIRE. "I am truly proud of what we have accomplished. The significance of this milestone demonstrates that our clients and workers value our efforts. I've also had the good fortune to work with a remarkable group of colleagues that have been making great strides toward ensuring the Company’s success."

Through the end of the 2022 anniversary year, the new 80th Anniversary emblem will be used across marketing and communications.

The NEXEN TIRE 80th Anniversary commemorative emblem can be found at www.nexentire.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/nexen-tire.

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world’s fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants – two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world’s top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

