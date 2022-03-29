Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Record Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended January 29, 2022.



“We are very pleased with our performance for the fourth quarter as we exceeded our guidance given earlier in the year,” said Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO. “While there was some softening in our shooting sports category in 2021, our business fundamentals remain strong, with growth in all our other categories, led by double-digit growth in footwear and apparel. We also expanded our footprint by opening 10 new stores during the year, refurbished another 19 stores, and grew our e-commerce business to over 15% of net sales, successfully executing on our strategic initiatives.”

Mr. Barker continued, “As we look ahead this year, it’s encouraging that we continue to see strong participation in outdoor activities. We will continue to improve our merchandising and overall customer experience, and believe we are well positioned to capture additional market share and further grow our omni-channel platform.”

For the thirteen weeks ended January 29, 2022:

Net sales were $416.3 million, a decrease of 5.0%, compared to $438.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. The net sales decrease was primarily due to lower sales in our firearms and ammunition categories compared to the prior year period. Compared to the the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 net sales increased 61.3% from $258.2 million.





Same store sales decreased 10.8% during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Compared to the same period of 2019, same store sales increased 38.2%.





Gross profit was $136.6 million or 32.8% of net sales, compared to $142.0 million or 32.4% of net sales in the comparable prior year period. The 40 basis point improvement as a percentage of net sales can be attributed to favorable product sales mix and higher product margins, partially offset by higher overall transportation and freight costs.





Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased to $113.4 million, an increase of 10.5%, compared to $102.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. This increase was primarily due to higher payroll expenses from the addition of 10 new stores during the year, minimum wage increases at 53 of our stores and a one-time retention bonus paid to certain senior employees during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. We also experienced increases in rent, other SG&A expenses, depreciation and store pre-opening expenses during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021.





Net income was $58.4 million, compared to net income of $29.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income was $22.0 million compared to adjusted net income of $33.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).





Adjusted EBITDA was $38.5 million, compared to $51.5 million in the comparable prior year period (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").





Diluted earnings per share were $1.31 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.66 in the comparable prior year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.49 compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.75 for the comparable prior year period (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").



For the fifty-two weeks ended January 29, 2022:

Net sales were $1,506.1 million, an increase of $54.3 million, or 3.7%, compared to fiscal year 2020. This net sales increase was primarily due to the opening of 10 new stores during the year, as well as strong growth in our ecommerce platform compared to the prior year.





Same store sales decreased 2.2% during fiscal year 2021 compared to fiscal year 2020. This decrease was due to lower sales in our firearms and ammunition categories. Compared to fiscal year 2019, same store sales increased 42.5%.





The Company opened 10 new stores during 2021 and ended the year with 122 total stores in operation.





Gross profit was $490.3 million or 32.6% of net sales, as compared to $476.5 million or 32.8% of net sales for fiscal year 2020. This year-over-year decrease of 20-basis points in gross profit margin was due to higher transportation and freight costs.





SG&A expenses increased to $399.7 million or 26.5% of net sales, compared with $353.7 million or 24.4% of net sales for fiscal year 2020. This increase was primarily due to higher payroll expenses from the addition of 10 new stores during the year, minimum wage increases at 53 of our stores and a one-time retention bonus paid to certain senior employees during 2021. We also experienced increases in rent, other SG&A expenses, depreciation and store pre-opening expenses during fiscal year 2021.





Net income was $108.5 million compared to net income of $91.4 million in fiscal year 2020. Adjusted net income was $76.8 million compared to adjusted net income of $99.1 million in fiscal year 2020 (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).





Adjusted EBITDA was $136.6 million compared to $163.2 million in fiscal year 2020 (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").





Diluted earnings per share were $2.44 for fiscal year 2021, compared to diluted earnings per share of $2.06 last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.72 for fiscal year 2021 compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.23 last year (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").



Balance sheet highlights as of January 29, 2022:



The Company ended the year with net debt of $9.1 million, comprised of $57.0 million of cash on hand and $66.1 million of borrowings outstanding under the Company’s revolving credit facility. In comparison, net debt as of the end of fiscal year 2019 was $144.1 million, comprised of $1.7 million of cash on hand and $145.8 million in total debt. In December 2021, we received a $55 million cash payment from Great Outdoors Group in connection with the termination of the merger agreement.





Total liquidity was $203 million as of the end of fiscal 2021, comprised of $146 million of availability on the revolving credit facility and $57 million of cash on hand.



First Quarter 2022 Outlook:

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, net sales are expected to be in the range of $300 million to $310 million, anticipating that same store sales will be down 14% to 11% year-over-year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter are expected to be in the range of ($0.01) to $0.01.

Jeff White, Chief Financial Officer of Sportsman’s Warehouse said, “We believe we are in a very solid financial position heading into this year, with sufficient overall inventory levels and a healthy balance sheet. We will take a disciplined approach in how we allocate our capital and will look to utilize the balance sheet as we invest in new store development, bring on new talent and technology, and consider strategic acquisition opportunities. Additionally, we are pleased that our Board has authorized a share repurchase program, as announced last week.”

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com.



SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended January 29, 2022 % of net sales January 30, 2021 % of net sales YOY Variance Net sales $ 416,288 100.0 % $ 438,195 100.0 % $ (21,907 ) Cost of goods sold 279,714 67.2 % 296,190 67.6 % (16,476 ) Gross profit 136,574 32.8 % 142,005 32.4 % (5,431 ) Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 113,415 27.2 % 102,630 23.4 % 10,785 Income from operations 23,159 5.6 % 39,375 9.0 % (16,216 ) Merger termination payment (55,000 ) (13.2 %) - 0.0 % (55,000 ) Interest expense 475 0.1 % 419 0.1 % 56 Income before income tax expense 77,684 5.5 % 38,956 8.9 % 38,728 Income tax expense 19,250 4.6 % 9,389 2.1 % 9,861 Net income $ 58,434 0.9 % $ 29,567 6.8 % $ 28,867 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.33 $ 0.68 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 1.31 $ 0.66 $ 0.65 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 43,880 43,622 258 Diluted 44,582 44,681 (99 )





SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 29, 2022 % of net sales January 30, 2021 % of net sales YOY Variance Net sales $ 1,506,072 100.0 % $ 1,451,767 100.0 % $ 54,305 Cost of goods sold 1,015,775 67.4 % 975,313 67.2 % 40,462 Gross profit 490,297 32.6 % 476,454 32.8 % 13,843 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 399,678 26.5 % 353,706 24.4 % 45,972 Income from operations 90,619 6.1 % 122,748 8.4 % (32,129 ) Bargain purchase gain - 0.0 % (2,218 ) (0.2 %) 2,218 Merger termination payment (55,000 ) (3.7 %) - 0.0 % (55,000 ) Interest expense 1,380 0.1 % 3,506 0.2 % (2,126 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense 144,239 6.0 % 121,460 8.2 % 22,779 Income tax expense (benefit) 35,769 2.4 % 30,080 2.1 % 5,689 Net Income $ 108,470 3.6 % $ 91,380 6.1 % $ 17,090 Earnings per share Basic $ 2.47 $ 2.10 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 2.44 $ 2.06 $ 0.38 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 43,827 43,525 302 Diluted 44,543 44,430 113





SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) Assets January 29, 2022 January 30, 2021 Current assets: Cash $ 57,018 $ 65,525 Accounts receivable, net 1,937 581 Merchandise inventories 386,560 243,434 Prepaid expenses and other 21,955 15,113 Total current assets 467,470 324,653 Operating lease right of use asset 243,047 235,262 Property and equipment, net 128,304 99,118 Goodwill 1,496 1,496 Definite lived intangible assets, net 264 289 Total assets $ 840,581 $ 660,818 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 58,916 $ 77,441 Accrued expenses 109,012 109,056 Operating lease liability, current 40,924 36,014 Income taxes payable 9,500 4,917 Revolving line of credit 66,054 - Total current liabilities 284,406 227,428 Long-term liabilities: Deferred income taxes 5,779 434 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 236,227 228,296 Total long-term liabilities 242,006 228,730 Total liabilities 526,412 456,158 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 439 436 Additional paid-in capital 90,851 89,815 Accumulated earnings 222,879 114,409 Total stockholders’ equity 314,169 204,660 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 840,581 $ 660,818





SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) January 29, 2022 January 30, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 108,470 $ 91,380 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,200 21,801 Amortization of discount on debt and deferred financing fees 251 535 Amortization of Intangible assets 26 28 Loss (gain) on asset dispositions - 804 Gain on bargain purchase - (2,218 ) Noncash operating lease expense 31,536 25,307 Deferred income taxes 5,345 (919 ) Stock based compensation 3,328 3,302 Change in assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired: Accounts receivable, net (1,356 ) 323 Operating lease liabilities (26,479 ) (24,390 ) Merchandise inventory (143,126 ) 39,938 Prepaid expenses and other (7,093 ) (2,633 ) Accounts payable (20,382 ) 37,812 Accrued expenses (2,929 ) 42,017 Income taxes payable and receivable 4,583 5,729 Net cash provided by operating activities (21,626 ) 238,816 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment, net of amounts acquired (53,452 ) (19,754 ) Acquisition of Field and Stream stores, net of cash acquired - (6,473 ) Net cash used in investing activities (53,452 ) (26,227 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net (payments) borrowings on line of credit 66,054 (116,078 ) (Decrease) Increase in book overdraft 2,806 (2,381 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock per employee stock purchase plan - 580 Payment of withholdings on restricted stock units (2,289 ) (870 ) Principal payments on long-term debt - (30,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities 66,571 (148,749 ) Net change in cash (8,507 ) 63,840 Cash at beginning of year 65,525 1,685 Cash at end of period $ 57,018 $ 65,525







SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP net income and GAAP dilutive earnings per share to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share: For the Thirteen Weeks Ended For the Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 29, 2022 January 30, 2021 January 29, 2022 January 30, 2021 Numerator: Net income $ 58,434 $ 29,567 $ 108,470 $ 91,380 Hazard pay (3) - 1,926 - 6,526 Acquisition costs (4) 3,314 3,379 9,733 3,710 Bargain purchase (5) - - - (2,218 ) Legal accrual (6) - - - 2,125 Store closing write-off (7) - - - 1,039 Retention pay (8) 2,549 - 2,549 - Merger termination payment (9) (55,000 ) - (55,000 ) - Less tax benefit 12,677 (1,385 ) 11,021 (3,497 ) Adjusted net income $ 21,974 $ 33,487 $ 76,773 $ 99,065 Denominator: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 44,582 44,681 44,543 44,430 Reconciliation of earnings per share: Dilutive earnings per share $ 1.31 $ 0.66 $ 2.44 $ 2.06 Impact of adjustments to numerator and denominator (0.82 ) 0.09 (0.72 ) 0.17 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.75 $ 1.72 $ 2.23 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA: For the Thirteen Weeks Ended For the Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 29, 2022 January 30, 2021 January 29, 2022 January 30, 2021 Net income $ 58,434 $ 29,567 $ 108,470 $ 91,380 Interest expense 474 419 1,379 3,506 Income tax expense (benefit) 19,250 9,389 35,769 30,080 Depreciation and amortization 7,425 5,816 26,226 21,830 Stock-based compensation expense (1) 1,091 867 3,328 3,302 Pre-opening expenses (2) 1,008 164 4,098 1,942 Hazard pay (3) - 1,926 - 6,526 Acquisition costs (4) 3,314 3,379 9,733 3,710 Bargain purchase (5) - - - (2,218 ) Legal accrual (6) - - - 2,125 Store closing write-off (7) - - - 1,039 Retention pay (8) 2,549 - 2,549 - Merger termination payment (9) (55,000 ) - (55,000 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,545 $ 51,527 $ 136,552 $ 163,222 (1) Stock-based compensation expense represents non-cash expenses related to equity instruments granted to employees under our 2019 Performance Incentive Plan and Employee Stock Purchase Plan. (2) Pre-opening expenses include expenses incurred in the preparation and opening of a new store location, such as payroll, travel and supplies, but do not include the cost of the initial inventory or capital expenditures required to open a location. (3) Expense relating to bonuses and increased wages paid to front-line and back office associates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (4) Includes $237 of expenses incurred relating to the acquisition of cash, inventory, furniture, fixtures, and equipment, and certain other assets related to Field & Stream stores operated by DICK’S in fiscal year 2020. Also includes $3,473 and $9,733 of expenses incurred relating to the proposed merger with Great Outdoors Group on December 21, 2020, respectively, for fiscal year 2020 and fiscal year 2021. (5) Excess of the fair value over the purchase price of tangible assets acquired in connection with the Field & Stream stores acquired during fiscal year 2020. See Note 3 to the financial statements for additional information. (6) Accrual relating to pending labor litigation in the state of California. (7) Costs and impairments recorded relating to the closure of one store during the first quarter of 2020. These costs were recorded as a component of selling, general, and administration expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of operations. (8) Expense relating to retention bonuses paid to certain senior employees in response to the terminated merger with Great Outdoors Group. (9) Represents a one-time $55 million termination payment received in connection with the terminated merger with Great Outdoors Group.



