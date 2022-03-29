O-I Glass Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) has scheduled its first quarter 2022 conference call and webcast for Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 8 a.m. EDT. The Company’s news release for the first quarter 2022 earnings will be issued after the market closes on Monday, April 25.

What: O-I Conference Call and Webcast

Earnings presentation materials will also be posted on the O-I website, www.o-i.com/investors, when the earnings news release is issued.

When: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 8 a.m. EDT

Where: http://investors.o-i.com/webcasts-presentations?c=88324&p=irol-calendar



The webcast will be archived at www.o-i.com/investors until April 2023.

To participate in the event via conference call, dial 1-888-733-1701 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 706-634-4943 (International) by 7:50 a.m. EDT, on April 26. Ask for the O-I conference call.



About O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure, healthy and completely recyclable; making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 24,000 people across 70 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.4 billion in 2021. Recognizing the tremendous benefits of glass, the United Nations has designated 2022 as the International Year of Glass to celebrate the past, present, and future of this transformative material. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn

The company routinely posts important information on its website – www.o-i.com/investors.

