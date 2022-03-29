Base Oil Market to Hit $41 Billion By 2027. Rapid Growth in Industrialization Creating Enormous Opportunities - Arizton

Chicago, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, base oil market to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2027. Industrialization has been a major advantage for growing economies as it contributes significantly to the market development. The rise in industrial production across developing countries is expected to accelerate the demand for base oil in the agriculture, construction, mining, and automotive sectors during the forecast period.



Base Oil Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) $41 Billion (2027) MARKET SIZE (SHIPMENTS) 49 Million Tons (2027) CAGR (REVENUE) 5% (2021-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Group (Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV, and Group V), and End-User (Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Process Oil, Metalworking Fluids, Greases, and Others) GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Germany, Russia, France, Spain, UK, China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

The growth of the base oil market is linked to the performance of the global economies in general, Therefore, vendors must diversify or expand the scope of their operations to negate the recessionary trends in certain regions. The decline in the use of group I base oils worldwide has created new opportunities for market entrants in terms of leveraging the latest technologies to meet the rise in demand for group II and group III base oils from numerous end-use markets, such as automotive, shipping, and industrial manufacturing.

Group II Base Oil to Dominate

The Group II base oil market has the largest revenue share and is projected to lead the market in terms of value during the forecast period. Despite being expensive, automotive, and industrial lubricant manufacturers highly prefer group II base oils over the group I variants due to the low sulfur content, low volatility, and lower viscosity.

The demand for group II base oils is highly dependent on the growth of the automotive sector owing to the considerably high consumption of lubricants by vehicles. The Group II base oil market is expected to grow at the fastest pace. The growth across the aviation, commercial road transport, mining, and food processing machinery sectors is expected to contribute to the rise in demand for group II base oils. North America and APAC have the highest revenue shares in the market and are expected to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of approx. 6% and 7%, respectively.

Base Oil Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Group

Group I

Group II

Group III

Group IV

Group V



Market Segmentation by End-User

Automotive Oil

Industrial Oil

Process Oil

Metalworking Fluids

Greases

Others

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany Russia France Spain UK

APAC China Japan India Indonesia South Korea

Latin America Mexico Brazil

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Iran



Strategies Adopted by Vendors in the Base Oil Market

The key players have undertaken various strategies such as joint venture and mergers & acquisitions to expand in the market and further reach their customers to fulfil requirements. The data center server market concentration in developed countries such as the US and other Western European countries is high and developing economies such as China and India are thriving due to the entry of many international brands. Some of the parameters on which vendors compete in the market include product portfolio, product quality, geographical presence, brand image, and cost differentiation. Large players have been aggressively adopting inorganic growth strategies to expand their operations in many regions, which is intensifying the competition in the base oil market.

PROMINENT VENDORS

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Chevron Corporation

Petro-Canada Lubricants

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Philips 666



Other Prominent Vendors

Asian Oil Company

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL

Neste

Avista Oil Deutschland Gmbh

Sepahan Oil Company

GS Caltex Corporation

PBF Energy

HollyFrontier Corporation

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

Ergon

SBZ Corporation

Petroyag

Ishtar Company

Yunitco

San Joaquin Corporation, Co. Ltd

Grupa Lotos S.A

Mol Group

Vertex Energy Inc

Explore our chemicals & materials profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707