WSFS Bank Announces Liam Brickley as Senior Vice President, Chief Credit Officer

WILMINGTON, Del., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), today announced that Liam Brickley has been named Senior Vice President, Chief Credit Officer, reporting to Christine E. Davis, Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer (CRO). In his role, Brickley will be responsible for the oversight and administration of the Bank's commercial, consumer and other credit exposures, loan policies and procedures.



“We are excited to have a leader with Liam’s business and banking acumen take on this important role at WSFS,” said Davis. “Liam brings nearly 40 years of banking experience to the team, with a particular expertise in oversight and administration of commercial and retail credit and risk management. We are pleased to have Liam as part of our senior management team to help us continue to grow the Company.”

Brickley joined WSFS as part of its combination with Bryn Mawr Trust, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer.

“I am excited to take on this role at WSFS during such an exciting time as the combination with Bryn Mawr Trust brings together two storied companies,” said Brickley. “I look forward to working with our collaborative team to ensure the continued success and financial strength of WSFS.”

Brickley is a graduate of Saint Joseph’s University, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in business administration, and earned his MBA from Drexel University. He is an active member of the community, having served and volunteered with The Risk Management Association, Philadelphia Chapter, and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International, Philadelphia Regional Chapter.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of December 31, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $15.8 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $34.6 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.