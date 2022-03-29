Dara Wheeler, Chief Marketing Officer at Axiom Medical, was interviewed by Adam Torres on Mission Matters Innovation Podcast.

Beverly Hills , March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dara Wheeler talks with Mission Matters about the growing demand for employee holistic health and safety.



Listen to the complete interview of Dara Wheeler with Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Innovation Podcast.

Driven by a passion for keeping people healthy, Wheeler says she’s committed to delivering the tools and resources necessary to ensure employees are mentally, physically, and financially supported. "When we listen carefully to our employees - we find out where their true passion lies and how we can inspire them," she adds.

Wheeler is a veteran of the healthcare industry; although her first ambition was to be a teacher, after spending some time in the business world, the trajectory of her career changed dramatically. She pursued and earned an MBA and spent time in a variety of roles spanning HR, business development and finance. Today, she’s a tenacious Chief Marketing Officer and has been with Axiom Medical for 16 years.

Axiom Medical specializes in providing complete occupational health services for the total life cycle of its clients’ employees. Axiom Medical employs experts in the fields of workers’ compensation, disability case management, and OSHA-mandated medical programs. While the company’s competitors may manage programs using inexperienced associates, Wheeler says Axiom guarantees the most qualified, top-level professionals to perform the work. Axiom Medical partners with large and medium-sized companies to create systemic programs, managing employee health through a user friendly tech ecosystem paired with compassionate nurse case managers.

"Recognizing where we can grow as an organization and have opportunities to encourage and maintain optimal employee health in the entire workplace," Wheeler says, noting that most industries only pay attention to employees' physical health and injuries, disregarding internal factors like mental wellness and behavioral health. “Mental health IS health. Embracing innovation in the employee health space, makes holistic health manageable and efficient for the employer, and boosts employee wellbeing.” she says.

Axiom Medical is dedicated to creating a company culture and environment that normalizes the importance of employee mental health, furthering its mission to provide outstanding, innovative, and effective work-related healthcare services to employees, positively impacting their lives, and providing meaningful return on investment to employers.

As for the prospect of employers considering something akin to first aid for mental health in the same way they accept the importance of first aid for physical injuries and ailments, she says, "This would be a total game-changer and would provide an opportunity to see (employee wellness) from a more holistic perspective. It’s our responsibility as business leaders to create an environment where our employees can thrive knowing that they are fully supported in their well-being."

To learn more, visit https://www.axiomllc.com/ online.

