John French Landscape Design Offers Landscaping Tips for a Perfect Garden in Eltham Victoria

John French Landscape Design, a landscape design company based in Eltham, VIC, Australia, has released a blog post that offers five tips on creating the perfect landscape garden in Eltham. They point out that good gardens are typically the result of good planning and months of observation. These observations will have to be made in all four seasons to really understand the property’s outdoor area better. It is their recommendation to get to know the property better over the course of the four seasons before starting any major design of the landscape. For instance, the property owner can observe how the sunlight hits the property throughout the year, how water flows, and what could be appropriate locations for flower beds, a vegetable garden, a patio, a pool, and more.

The first tip for property owners is to create a preliminary map or a rough sketch of the outdoor area, showing the property lines, the driveway, the pool area, the orientation of the home, and other paths. Measurements will have to be made regarding the outdoor area and these have to be indicated on the sketch. The location of doors, windows, gutters, cables, trees, and vegetable areas need to be indicated on the sketch. And it is a good idea to study the neighborhood and to check if any of the neighbor’s features near the property line can affect the landscape design, such as fences, large trees, or buildings. It is also important to indicate what the family wants, such as a swimming pool, a place to grow vegetables or a flower garden, an outdoor dining area for entertaining guests, and so on.

The second tip is to do a site analysis. This requires time and patience, noting the changes that occur in the property throughout the year. It is a good idea to determine the strengths and weaknesses of the property when it comes to landscape design. Significant features to look into are the sunny and shady spots, drainage issues, prevailing winds, good and poor views, existing vegetation, and all easements and utilities.

The third tip is to start small and slow. It is advisable to slowly develop a plan and enjoy the process of doing it. It is recommended to avoid quick decisions that could result in long-term damage. It is a good idea to spend a lot of time outdoors and find those places that appear to be attractive and where it is likely that people will enjoy spending more time there in the future when the garden is finally complete. Another important thing to note is to ensure that the pathways will be wide enough for comfortable passage.

The fourth tip is to imagine how the outdoor steps and stairways will look. These should ascend gently with steps having a rise of 6 inches of less as the most comfortable. And if the garden stairways will need more than 10 steps, it may be a good idea to have a landing after every few steps. Meanwhile, the pavings should offer secure footing.

And finally, the additional accessories must be considered. These include lights, fountains, sculptures, waterfalls, and other items that can make the garden more attractive and inviting.

With 40 years of landscaping experience, the landscape design ideas and experience of John French Landscape Design cover steep, difficult blocks which require solutions for retaining; stormwater management and soil erosion; pool landscaping; drought tolerant gardens; courtyard designs; sustainable native gardens; balcony landscaping ideas; the quarter-acre block; and large acreage landscaping. Since starting the business, John French has been heavily influenced by the native gardens of Ellis Stones. Thus, he now designs Balinese, Japanese, French provincial, and all other styles of gardens, depending on the preferences of clients. And with the recent water shortages, they encourage clients to have sustainable gardens that have low water requirements.

